Coming off a three-inning start during which he allowed two runs, Cardinals lefty Thompson could not make it beyond the third inning in his start for Class AAA Memphis on Wednesday.

Thompson was pulled after he gave up five runs (all earned) and four hits that included a home run in 2 2/3 innings against Braves’ Class AAA affiliate, Gwinnett during Memphis’s 10-4 home loss.

The former Cardinals reliever threw 70 pitches — 31 of which were balls — and walked four batters while striking out two. Thompson allowed three runs in the first inning and began his second inning by surrendering a solo homer to Charlie Culberson after he left a 0-1 changeup in the middle of the zone to the former major league infielder.

The start marked Thompson’s second consecutive where he walked four batters. Through his first three outings of 2023 in a starter’s role with Memphis, Thompson has allowed nine runs (all earned) over 7 1/3 innings and walked 10 batters. Thompson, 25, owns a .560 percentage for pitches that are strikes and is averaging just over 21 pitches per inning.

Along with Thompson’s start against Gwinnett, these are some of the notable performances around the Cardinals farm system:

Right fielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: After combining to go five-for-nine in his previous two games entering Wednesday, Walker went hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times on Thursday against Gwinnett. All three of Walker’s strikeouts were swinging strikeouts. The three strikeouts were Walker’s most in a single game at any level in 2023 and the first game with three or more strikeouts since Aug. 31 when he was assigned to Class AA Springfield. The hitless game lowered Walker’s average to .200.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: As Memphis’s leadoff hitter, Winn went hitless and struck out once. The hitless game snapped a 10-game hitting streak that began on May 4. The 21-year-old batted .326 (14-for-43) during the streak that boosted his season average by nearly 20 points and included four multi-hit games over that span. He finished Wednesday with a .253 average and .335 on-base percentage across 40 games with Memphis.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: The former fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft had one of his most productive games of the season with a two-for-four performance that included a homer, a triple, and three RBIs. The homer, which was Crooks’ first of the year and first in Class High-A, was a solo shot he pulled to right field in the second inning of Peoria’s 6-3 win over Twins’ Class High-A affiliate Cedar Rapids.

LET

HIM

COOK ‼️



JIMMY CROOKS CRACKS ONE OUT OF THE YARD FOR HIS FIRST BOMB OF THE SEASON! pic.twitter.com/P4tjGyHAEX — Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) May 17, 2023

Crooks, 21, added to his day with a two-run triple in the third inning on a ball he hit over the head of Cedar Rapids’ center fielder. The triple was also his first of the year. The two-hit game improved Crooks’ slash line to .213/.357/.319 and was his second game of 2023 with multiple extra-base hits.

CALL THAT MAN JIMMY NEUTRON BECAUSE HE’S GOTTA BLAST 💥



RBI TRIPLE FROM JIMMY CROOKS PUSHES US AHEAD 4-0 IN THE T3❕ pic.twitter.com/ZGFg04tp2m — Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) May 17, 2023

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old outfield prospect reached base four times during Palm Beach’s 8-4 win over Mets’ Class Low-A affiliate, Port St. Lucie as he singled twice, doubled once, and drew a walk. After walking in his first at-bat, Cho pulled a single with a 110.7 mph exit velocity to right field, followed it with a 105.1 mph RBI double to right field, and singled to the opposite field with his last at-bat of the road win.

Cho’s 110.7 mph single was the hardest-hit ball across five Florida State League games that were played on Wednesday, per Statcast. The three-hit game for Cho continues his bounce back in May after a down offensive month of April. Cho, who batted .148 in 54 at-bats to begin the year, is batting .361 across his last 36 at-bats.