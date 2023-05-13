After having not pitched in a minor league game since April 13, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence returned to the mound Friday for Class High-A Peoria and picked up where he left off before he was moved to the injured list with chest discomfort and tightness.

Hence, 20, tossed three scoreless innings allowed one hit, no walks, and struck out five batters on 32 pitches — 25 of which were strikes. The only hit Hence allowed was a one-out single on a line drive to center in the third inning. The 20-year-old righty revved his fastball up to 99 mph in the start against the Reds’ Class High-A affiliate, Dayton as two of five strikeouts on the evening were swinging strikeouts.

Welcome back, Tink Hence!



The Cardinals' No. 3 prospect remains unscored upon this year, fanning five over three scoreless in his return start for the Peoria Chiefs

With the three scoreless innings, Hence has still yet to allow a run in three starts in 2023. Hence has tossed 10 2/3 scoreless frames, struck out 13 batters, and allowed six hits and three walks for a 0.84 WHIP while with Peoria this year.

Along with Hence’s first start since his activation from the injured list, these are some of Friday’s notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Outfielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: Walker went one-for-four with a single, a walk, and a strikeout in Memphis’s 7-4 win over Philadelphia Class AAA affiliate, Lehigh Valley. Walker also stole a base in the Redbirds’ win over the IronPigs giving the 20-year-old three stolen bases since getting optioned to Memphis in late April. Of the three balls Walker put into play on Friday night, only one registered an exit velocity above 95 mph, per statcast. His line drive single to center field in the seventh inning had an exit velocity of 71.7 mph. Walker is batting .167 in 13 games since returning to the minors.

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: Liberatore completed seven innings of work for the second time this season as he allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five batters in his start against Lehigh Valley. The left-hander surrendered a pair of homers in the outing, with the first being a 441-foot solo blast in the second inning and the second being a 407-foot solo homer with a 110.1 mph exit velocity was part of a three-run fifth inning.

The four runs allowed by Liberatore matched a season-high and marked the second consecutive start during which he allowed four runs. Liberatore (4-1) owns a 3.13 ERA over 46 innings through eight starts.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: With two cracks of the bat Baker continued his strong start to 2023 and positioned himself atop minor league baseball in home runs as he launched his 13th and 14th homers of the year. The first of Baker’s two homers came in the seventh inning when he pulled an elevated slider 375 feet to left field for a solo homer that tied the ballgame at four runs apiece. The 26-year-old followed that by jumping on a first-pitch fastball for a solo homer to right field that gave the Redbirds an insurance run in the ninth inning.

With 14 homers through 36 games, Baker owns a one-homer cushion for the MiLB lead over Angels minor leaguers Jo Adell. Baker, who also drew his 28th walk of the year on Friday, possesses the third-highest OPS (1.153) and slugging percentage (.711) in the International League.

Bye bye, Baker x2.



Luken Baker leads all of MiLB with 14 jacks after his 2-homer game for the @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/mApWdMelAH — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 13, 2023

Catcher Pedro Pages, Class AA Springfield: As he’s had a dip in offensive production to start May, Pages went two-for-five with an RBI from the No. 4 spot of Springfield’s batting order. The two-hit game Pages improved his slash line to .286/.366/.398 across 98 at-bats. After he batted .293 through 75 at-bats in April, Pages is six-for-23 with one RBI and no extra-base hits thus far in May.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Scott swiped his 24th bag of the season when he stole second base in the first inning after he had reached base on a hit by pitch. A steal attempt of third base during the same inning was unsuccessful for Scott, which made it just the second time in 26 tries that the former fifth-round pick was caught stealing. Scott added to his performance with a double in the ninth inning but ran into an out on the base paths when he attempted to advance to third base on a grounder hit to shortstop. Through 29 games, Scott is batting .301 with an .870 OPS.