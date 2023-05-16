While training in Jupiter, Fla. this past spring for Cardinals camp, catching prospect Ivan Herrera reached something he never once had before.

The 22-year-old hit a ball with an exit velocity of 113 mph.

“The highest I’ve ever reached was 110 (mph),” Herrera said in Spanish this past spring during an interview in Jupiter, Fla.

Following his rookie debut last May, Herrera registered a maximum exit velocity of 104.6 mph on the 12 balls he put in play across 18 at-bats, per statcast. Within the first two months of the 2023 MiLB season, the high exit velocities he registered during this past preseason have shown up for Herrera during the regular season while with Class AAA Memphis.

Through his first 25 games, Herrera has connected on hits with exit velocities of 113, 112.5, and 112.1 mph. The increased jolt off his bat has come with a .433 slugging percentage, three homers, and nine doubles through his first 90 at-bats of the year. A year ago in Class AAA level, Herrera homered six times and doubled 10 times as he posted a .396 slugging percentage across 235 at-bats.

For the 22-year-old, the discovery of some extra exit velocity comes after he got more in touch with technology and video data to break down his swing. It allowed him to focus on some minor tweaks at the plate.

“It’s like one might think, ‘I hit every year, why would I need that?’ But I would listen to (Paul) Goldschmidt and (Nolan) Arenado a lot saying one shouldn’t ever stop learning in this sport,” said Herrera, before the start of the regular season. “And Arenado said when you take batting practice or fielding, one should treat like a master. Like, you need to always be focused on not just take it relaxed. That’s one of the things I’m trying to become because it’s complicated changing something that you haven’t done for many years. Honestly, I was really focused on that aspect this year.”

Added Herrera, who owns an .806 OPS: “The technology is a fundamental part of this game in this era.”

Walsh providing stability in Memphis bullpen

Across Memphis’ first 39 games to begin the 2023 season, right-hander Jake Walsh has been of the most effective Redbirds relievers so far. Through 12 appearances this year, Walsh owns a 2.51 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across 14 14 1/3 innings. He’s allowed a .167 average to opposing hitters over that stretch.

Among the seven current Memphis relievers on its roster with at least 11 or more innings of relief, Walsh paces the group in ERA, WHIP, and batting average allowed.

The 27-year-old who made his MLB debut a year ago was limited to 18 innings in 2022 due to a strained UCL that landed him on the injured list in early June last season. Now healthy, he kicked off his 2023 season with 9 1/3 consecutive innings during which he didn’t allow a run and limited opposing hitters to just two hits but has since allowed five runs in his last three relief outings.

“Jake's thrown the ball well. He's been reliable. He always wants the ball,” Memphis manager Ben Johnson recently said of Walsh. “He's a guy that can be out there bleeding on the mound and he still wants the ball. We've got to kind of monitor that with Jake and make sure that we put him in positions to where he can be successful.”

Roger Dean experiences carried into Scott’s 2023 season

As Victor Scott II sees consistent playing time in his first full minor league season, the quick-footed outfield prospect credits his experiences at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter for the lessons that have helped him navigate the early stages of 2023.

Scott, a fifth-round pick from West Virginia University during last July’s MLB draft, appeared in 31 games with Class Low-A Palm Beach after he was selected by the Cardinals. He batted .222 with .747 OPS and 13 stolen bases and got a sense of the quality of play in Low-A compared to NCAA.

But it was off the field where he learned some of his most valuable lessons.

“What I really learned was how to take care of your body and what you put into your body really does come full circle to how your body feels either the next day or the next week,” Scott said in late April. “Because of course playing five to six games isn't necessarily something that I've done in a college or in summer ball.”

The most games Scott’s played in during a single calendar year so far is 90. That came in 2021 when he appeared in 51 games for WVU and played in 39 games during the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer league. Through Peoria’s first 33 games of 2023, Scott has appeared in 31 times. He’s batted .289 with an .835 OPS and holds a share of the MiLB stolen base lead with 26 successful tries in 28 attempts.

But even before the season and before Scott was assigned to High-A, there came another lesson learned for the 22-year-old while in Jupiter.

The opportunity to play in nine Grapefruit League games gave Scott the chance to be around the likes of veterans Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and younger players like Juan Yepez, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn.

The company gave Scott a reference for composure.