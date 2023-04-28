Hosts Carter Chapley and Daniel Guerrero discuss what notable minor league developments are going on for Cardinals prospect at Class AAA Memphis after nearly a month of action. Chapley and Guerrero cover the starting pitching standouts, the arrival of top prospect Jordan Walker following his option to the majors, and the promotion for Michael McGreevy.
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
Daniel Guerrero
