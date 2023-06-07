Like many viewers listened closely late last summer when Adam Wainwright wore a microphone during his pregame bullpen session before a Sunday night start against the Braves, so too did Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy.

The veteran starter’s message helped the 22-year-old McGreevy by “easing the mind.”

“(Wainwright) was talking about how it's good to have a routine, but you can't be a slave your routine,” McGreevy said recently while standing outside of Class AAA Memphis’ clubhouse in Memphis, Tennessee. “And superstitions, while they're funny, you can't have that kind of play into it. And I think that's something I definitely was a slave to last year, my routine. … All that matters is once you're on the field, you compete.”

McGreevy spent time in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee this past spring where he was surrounded by the likes of Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, and Jack Flaherty. The opportunity gave McGreevy a chance to learn from big-league starters and take lessons, like what he learned from Wainwright's mic'd up bullpen session, with him into the regular season and to the Triple-A level.

“It's such a stressful game and it's such a hard game that we care about it so much, because it's our job, and we want to get to the big leagues one day and that every little thing seems to matter,” McGreevy said. “It does, no doubt. You want to have attention to the little things, but to kind of not stress about things you don't need to stress about or worry about, that's just a huge thing.

“It eases, takes a weight off your shoulder. And it's definitely helped me kind of just feel more relaxed."

The right-hander is 6-0 with a 2.54 ERA over 11 starts between Class AA and Class AAA. The last eight of his starts have come with Memphis, where McGreevy debuted on April 26 following a promotion from Class AA Springfield. He's gone gone 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts, across 45 innings since arriving in Triple-A.

McGreevy tossed three consecutive quality starts and allowed five runs combined in his first three outings with Memphis. He’s provided at least five innings each time he’s taken the mound for the Redbirds, with his most recent start on Tuesday night being of 5 2/3 innings and two runs allowed.

The 22-year-old entered Tuesday with a 59.7% groundball rate and a 5.3% walk rate allowed to start the year.

“Very happy. A lot of good things. We're seeing a lot of ground balls, a lot of weak contact. Always going to run into home runs like the one that (Orioles minor leaguer Lewin) Diaz hit,” McGreevy said after inducing 10 groundouts and allowing two runs in five innings during a May 25 start against Baltimore’s Class AAA affiliate. “It's not the best pitch in the world, but that happens. That's baseball. But definitely happy with the progress we made.”

A year ago, the former first-round pick’s 144 1/3 innings pitched were 11th most in the minors and second most in the Cardinals’ system behind Kyle Leahy’s 144 2/3 innings. The workload led to dips in McGreevy's velocity and a precautionary workload limit as he neared the end of the MiLB season with Springfield.

He used his winter to gain weight through “eating the right way” and weight lifting in preparation for his second full season of professional baseball since he was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.

The full year of baseball in 2022 gives him a framework of how his body would respond to the workload.

“I kind of figured around this time the arm was going a little sore and it took us a while to kind of like really hit it hard,” he said. “Just knowing where I was last year, I'm able to kind of talk to the trainers more so we could really hammer that out. We're kind of getting through this little hump that I might be feeling.”

In the International League, McGreevy is over five years younger than the league’s average pitcher and is often tasked with facing hitters with MLB experience. He’s allowed a .273 average, a .671 OPS, and two homers. He sees that more advanced hitters are more selective against him.

And more punishing when they get their pitch.

“Knowing that, you need to have a hyper-focus,” he said. ”While you always want to have that mindset of up there, sometimes it's just not your day.”

The former first-round pick’s promotion puts him closer to the major leagues nearly two years since he was drafted from UC Santa Barbara with the 18th overall pick in 2021. While not on the 40-man roster and less than 10 starts into his stint in Triple-A, McGreevy is remaining patient with his timeline.

“Oh, it's been a huge step. You're one call away. You definitely think about it,” McGreevy said. “Every guy knows we're one call away from going to St. Louis, which is every guy is in that clubhouse's dream since they could think.

“But I think what's been important for me is to really ground myself and be like, 'Hey, whenever that time comes, I'll be ready.' But for now, it's about going out there, competing, pitching to my strengths. Putting the team in the best position to win. And if I handle that, I'm sure one day, we'll get the call.”