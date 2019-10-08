QUESTIONS: About Mizzou ... 1. Dave Matter reported that Kelly Bryant feels about 90 percent. If he is 90 percent Saturday is that enough to beat Ole Miss? 2. Will the attendance finally be better? Homecoming, night game, team looks good.
BENFRED: 1. Yes — if it's true that he feels that good. And if that's true, the biggest question is how the Tigers cover for Cale Garrett. He was having an All-American year at LB.
2. It should. AD Jim Sterk told me last week that it was trending toward sellout territory. Don't think they've had one since the protest. That would be big news.