Mizzou's Bedell goes to dream team in Cards

Just 20 years old, he did his best work last summer when he fashioned a 4-0 mark with an 0.58 ERA in the Cape Cod League.

Bedell remembers making the trip to St. Louis with his parents to watch the Cardinals every summer.

“My whole family has followed them and they got me to start following them when I was 4 (years old),” Bedell said. “I used to think it would be a dream to play for them.”

Bedell was projected as the 88th overall prospect by MLB.com and slipped slightly in the draft.

He was actually set to throw in the towel early in the fourth round.

“Honestly, after pick No. 105, I was completely sold on it not happening,” Bedell said. “I didn’t think I was going to get the singing money that I wanted. Then all of a sudden, I get a text from my advisor saying the Cardinals are offering this amount. I said, ‘all right, let’s go.’”

Bedell had a few friends and family at his home in Iowa and immediately marched down the stairs to deliver the good news.

“I just said, ‘Cardinals, 122’ and everyone went crazy,” Bedell said.