Mizzou's Ian Bedell goes to his dream team in Cardinals

University of Missouri righthander Ian Bedell sat in a jammed Busch Stadium last October watching former Mizzou pitcher Max Scherzer face the Cardinals in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
Bedell looked at the wild atmosphere, smiled and said to a friend nearby, “Wouldn’t it be great if I could pitch here in a game like this someday?”
That someday could be just around the corner.
Bedell was chosen by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pounder was the 122nd overall selection in the abbreviated five-round draft, which was shortened from its usual 40 rounds to limit spending during the shutdown.
Bedell indicated minutes after being chosen that he would join the Cardinals organization and forgo his senior season in Columbia.
“My intentions are to sign — this was my team growing up,” said Bedell, who is from Davenport, Iowa. “I couldn’t be happier with it.”
Bedell possesses four core pitches and is considered to have a high ceiling, according to several scouts. He struck out 35 batters and walked four in four starts over 24 innings this spring before the season was postponed. He was slated to be at the top of the starting rotation once the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule rolled around.
Just 20 years old, he did his best work last summer when he fashioned a 4-0 mark with an 0.58 ERA in the Cape Cod League.
Bedell remembers making the trip to St. Louis with his parents to watch the Cardinals every summer.
“My whole family has followed them and they got me to start following them when I was 4 (years old),” Bedell said. “I used to think it would be a dream to play for them.”
Bedell was projected as the 88th overall prospect by MLB.com and slipped slightly in the draft.
He was actually set to throw in the towel early in the fourth round.
“Honestly, after pick No. 105, I was completely sold on it not happening,” Bedell said. “I didn’t think I was going to get the singing money that I wanted. Then all of a sudden, I get a text from my advisor saying the Cardinals are offering this amount. I said, ‘all right, let’s go.’”
Bedell had a few friends and family at his home in Iowa and immediately marched down the stairs to deliver the good news.
“I just said, ‘Cardinals, 122’ and everyone went crazy,” Bedell said.
Bedell skipped his senior season at Davenport Central — high school baseball is played in the summer in Iowa — to get an early start at Mizzou. He made seven appearances out of the bullpen as a freshman and then in his sophomore year was one of the top relievers in the SEC with a 3-1 mark and an 1.56 ERA in 40-plus innings.
Missouri coach Steve Bieser says Bedell will be missed. But he realizes that his former hurler is trying to live out a dream.
“You always want to see the kids move on,” Bieser said. “And his best pitching years are definitely ahead of him.”
Although the majority of Bedell’s college work came out of the bullpen, Bieser sees him as a full-time starter down the road.
“He’s got pitch-ability and he’s got command,” Bieser said. “He’ll be able to change speeds well. He’s got four pitches and that should portray him well as a starter.”
The signing bonus for Bedell’s slot in the draft is $469,000. He indicated the Cardinals offer was, “well over that.”
Mizzou lost one of its top recruits when Corona (Calif.) High outfielder Isaiah Greene was selected as the 69th overall choice by the New York Mets. The left-handed hitting outfielder shined for USA Baseball’s Under-18 team. A slick fielder, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has a blend of power and speed and is expected to be a 20-home run, 20-stolen base player down the road.
Andy Wise, the coach at Corona, says Greene indicated that he will sign with the Mets and give up his scholarship to Missouri.
“It’s an opportunity that was just too tough for him to pass up,” Wise said.
Area high school standouts Drake Westcott and CJ Cepicky were not among the players chosen in the abbreviated draft.
Cepicky, a recent graduate of Vianney High, has committed to attend Mizzou. Westcott, an Edwardsville grad, committed to Louisville during his freshman campaign.
