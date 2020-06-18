MLB owners pitch new deal with 'framework' for a season, but players reportedly balk

Commissioner Rob Manfred may not quite be back to the “100 percent” surety of a baseball season he predicted a week ago before despairing a few days later that there may not be a season at all. But he offered up one key word Wednesday in a brief statement summarizing his clandestine meeting for several hours with players’ association chief Tony Clark on Tuesday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.
That word was “framework,” as in framework of a deal between owners and players that has taken months to navigate, in the process knocking many of the scheduled 162 games out of the parks. According to several news reports, the owners for the first time officially offered the players full pro-rated salary for games played this season, likely many of them to be contested before empty houses. That number of games was 60.
But guess what happened then. According to The Athletic, the union informed Manfred that 60 games was not enough.
“We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents,” Manfred said in a statement earlier Wednesday.
“I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”
A union official, however, told The Athletic that not even a tentative agreement had been struck.
The players never had budged from 100 percent pro-rated salary for games played but, according to the proposal, would consent to the postseason being expanded from 10 to 16 teams.
Should the players turn this deal down, Manfred probably would impose a 48-to-54 game season at 100 percent pro-rated salary but the postseason would revert back to 10 total teams. And there almost surely would be a grievance filed by the players. And still more teeth gnashing.
On Saturday, a frustrated union said it had halted negotiations. Manfred on Monday said that he no longer was “100 percent” sure that there would be a season, in large part, because of the players’ threat of filing a grievance.
The Major League Baseball proposal is reported to call for 60 games in 70 days, beginning on July 19 or 20 and ending Sept. 27. With 10 or so off days scheduled, there would be room for five or six more games. The lengthy run of playoffs would be conducted in October, although they and even the regular-season games would be subject to the potential ruthlessness of the coronavirus. There would be a $25 million postseason pool for the players if the postseason is completed.
The total value of the proposed deal is estimated at $1.5 billion, somewhat above what the players would have received if they had accepted MLB’s last previous offer of 72 games for 70 percent pro-rated pay for the regular season and 80 percent if the playoffs were completed.
Thus, another reason for the players to ask for more games at 100 percent salary. If they could get 65 or so games at 100 percent salary, that would represent about 40 percent of what they would have received in a normal season.
An additional fillip to the deal is that there would be a universal designated hitter not only for this year but next year, the final year in the five-year Basic Agreement between the union and the owners. There is strong suspicion that the universal DH will be part of any subsequent Basic Agreement, so fans at Busch Stadium may have seen a pitcher bat for the final time — which is good if Dakota Hudson is hitting but bad if Adam Wainwright is the swatsmith.
As of Tuesday, The Athletic reported at least eight owners might prefer not to play at all this season — and because 75 percent of them must vote in favor of a proposal to approve it — eight votes would snuff it. The players, even the highest-paid ones like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Gerrit Cole, who stand to lose the most money, tweeted, “Tell us when and where,” to prepare for a summer training camp, which probably would start in the last few days of June.
After the owners had a conference call on Monday, they apparently favored a negotiated settlement over the imposition of a 48-to-54 game season, in part because they feared players would respond with the grievance making owners vulnerable to liability of $1 billion or more.
Meanwhile, the Major League Baseball Players Trust on Wednesday announced it will commit $1 million to help support minor leaguers unable to play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, a trustee for the Players’ Trust, said in a statement, “Major league baseball players are proud to support our fellow players in minor league baseball. These players have found themselves hit hard as a result of the pandemic and are unable to play the game we all love. The game is also their livelihood and there is no doubt the financial impact has been challenging. We hope to help them navigate these difficult times.”
Clark, also in a statement, said, “Like most major leaguers, I came up through the minor leagues and understand the challenges that exist. Players recognize their collective responsibility to leave the game better than they found it so that the next generation is empowered to do the same for the players who will follow them.”
Manfred and Clark had not met face to face since March. But with no progress being made in the stalemate between players and owners, Manfred called Clark and said he would fly from the East Coast to meet with Clark to try to get the train back on the track.
Apparently, there still is some grinding of the wheels.
HOW MUCH ACRIMONY CAN THE FANS TAKE?
QUESTION: Who do you favor in the battle of multi-bazillionaires -- the players or the owners? Would love to hear your reasoning.
COMMISH: Neither side has comported itself well, starting with all the leakage of offers, or presumed offers, or responses, or planned responses. That's not negotiating, that's like trying to play the media.
With the pandemic and unemployment and police brutality and racial insensitivity, people are confused, disappointed and, well, downright angry. Baseball, with a golden opportunity to assuage that anger, at least a bit, only has made everyone madder.
There will be baseball soon. But I dare say that baseball's popularity will not soon return -- if ever -- to its height. There is too much distrust, not just between the players and owners but between the fans and either of the above. Baseball already was fighting an uphill battle to present itself worthy to a younger audience. But now it is losing its core audience of adults.
I will be back because nearly my entire adult life has been invested in baseball. I like the game very much -- on the field. As for the rest. . . it often borders on ludicrous. I do not blame anyone if he or she jumps off the baseball bandwagon. You would hope it would be different but with another labor stalemate looming next year, how much can the public endure?
Follow-up: Who was holding a gun to the owners' heads when they signed the agreement in March?
COMMISH: The impasse has resulted from who wrote the agreement, regarding MLB's belief the language suggested that MLB had the right to adjust the agreement if games were played in empty ballparks. The players' union interpreted the agreement to mean the players would get 100 percent of salary, depending on how many games were played.
DO-OVER FOR DEWITT?
QUESTION: Your thoughts on DeWitt's comments saying that owning a baseball team is not profitable? Not surprisingly, it raised eyebrows across the nation.
COMMISH: Probably better left unsaid. Perhaps Bill was referring to the fact that there are some franchises that are not that profitable -- not this one, of course. If he is going to say something like that, he almost has to preface it by outlining the reasons why owning a baseball team isn't as profitable as people would think.
If he were granted a do-over, he probably wouldn't have brought up that issue. Certainly not now with unemployment having exploded.
2022 SEASON IN JEOPARDY, TOO?
QUESTION: How does this dispute between the owners and the players affect the next CBA negotiation? Will there be a strike or lockout in 2022?
COMMISH: This dispute is only the preliminary bout. There is every reason to fear a work stoppage after next season but let's get a work start-age first for 2020. It is, however, painfully clear that the acrimony between the two sides is considerable.
Follow-up: Does baseball need a decision this week? What is your deadline for whether or not they play a forced season?
COMMISH: The immediate fate of the 2020 season almost certainly will be decided in the next few days. That season well could be forced unless the owners sweeten their supposed final offer which the players' union roundly rejected.
My concern is that they won't allow enough time for a meaningful spring training. This has been almost like a normal off-season, which generally requires six weeks of camp and not three. Four weeks, at least for pitchers, would make more sense.
BUT IF THEY DO PLAY IN 2022 ... HOW ABOUT THIS LINEUP?
QUESTION: How about this for the 2022 starting lineup:
1. Edman 2B
2. Carlson RF
3. Goldy 1B
4. DeJong SS
5. Gorman 3B
6. Unknown OF (trade) LF
7. Herrera C
8. Thomas CF
9. Ravelo DH
Starting pitchers: Flaherty, Thompson, Liberatore, C-Mart, Mikolas
COMMISH: So you're not giving Molina a two-year extension and you're not signing Wong? Carlos Martinez has a club option for 2022 and 2023 and there is no guarantee those will be picked up given his injuries and inconsistencies over the last few seasons.
Hudson still could be here. I also would be surprised if Ravelo was here two years from now given that he is the 26th man now.
I admit, though, I hadn' t given 2022 much of a thought until now.
Follow-up: The assumption with the lineup is the Cards do not want to spend because of COVID and because baseball is not that profitable (ha). Hudson traded for a big OF bat.
COMMISH: So you're saying there will be baseball in 2022? Pretty optimistic.
WHAT IF THE OFFENSE STALLS AT THE START?
QUESTION: In a 50-game (or so) season, how long would the Cardinals wait to bench veteran hitters (Carp? Fowler? Bader?) who aren't hitting? Would you wait a week? Two weeks? Do they have enough potential solutions if everyone stops hitting like in the NLCS?
COMMISH: Patience will be in short supply for a lot of players if they don't produce from the jump, especially if the season is that short. If you had as many as 20 more games, you can afford to have more patience.
Depth of pitching will be the paramount virtue for any team, more than its offense.
NOT SO FAST ON HICKS AS THE CLOSER
QUESTION: Jordan Hicks as the closer when this season starts, or do you stick with closer-by-committee? Pros/cons of each?
COMMISH: Jordan Hicks shouldn't be expected to step into the closer's role when play begins after not having pitched since last June. When ready, he would be part of the "committee."
In a shortened season, there are not many "cons" for pitching philosophy other than that more pitchers will be used every game because the starters won't be conditioned to go as long and rosters will be expanded for the first few weeks.
THE BIG MAC AND DANNY MAC SHOW?
QUESTION: Your thoughts on the McGwire/Sosa "30 for 30" on ESPN? Now that Big Mac is out of coaching I'd like to see him in some form on a few Cardinals game telecasts. I'd think both sides would benefit if Sosa and Cubs could bury the hatchet.
COMMISH: I think McGwire would be a delightful addition to the broadcast booth on occasion.
I enjoyed the documentary as it evoked many memories of that season. That the steroids issue wasn't addressed that much didn't bother me because I wasn't expecting it would be.
McGwire, a Cardinals Hall of Famer, and his old club, get along fine. Sammy and the Cubs have a way to go, although I don't think it would be out of bounds to at least invite him back. They don't have to hire him.
DESPISING THE DH
COMMENT: I despise the DH. I think the mid-/late-game strategy of how to handle whether a pitcher bats, is pinch hit for, is left in or removed is where managers and pitching coaches earn their stripes. It appears my worst fears will probably come true.
COMMISH: Well, we'll get something of a free ride this year because there will be no DH in the National League in the 2021 season. After that, when the Basic Agreement has expired, we don't know what's going to happen -- but are fearing the worst.
I love the strategy of what to do with the pitcher or the pitcher's spot in the batting order. American League managers just sit on their hands.
HOW IMPORTANT IS 'STUFF'?
QUESTION: I remember Jose DeLeon 30-ish years ago, and more recently A.J. Burnett, as having terrific stuff but less-than-stellar careers. If you were a scout, where does “stuff” rank as opposed to control, demeanor, conditioning, etc? And when a kid is 18 or 20 years old, how do you predict what he'll do?
COMMISH: "Stuff" remains the leader in this category. The other three attributes you mentioned can be worked on by a club's minor league and major league staff.
I guess it seems too obvious that it's harder to project at age 18 than at age 20. But, to keep a top prospect from attending college, teams have to take a leap of faith and project at age 18.
COMMISH: NO FAN OF A SHORT SEASON
QUESTION: If you were to mediate for a resolution between the clubs and players, what would be your ideas to salvage the season?
COMMISH: I am uncomfortable with any agreement which calls for less than half a season to be played. Much of baseball's charm is in how teams or players navigate and survive a season in which you play nearly every day. I would have tried to get 80 or so games with the players getting most of their pro-rated money but deferring a certain portion. I realize that sounds simplistic but that would be a starting point.
But it's too late. This season barely is salvageable.
TAKE FIVE: ON CARDS' DRAFTEES, BADER AND WAINO
Five of the Quickest Hits from Commish's chat with Cardinals fans:
QUESTION: What did you think of the Cards' draft? Any major leaguers in the group?
COMMISH: I am very intrigued by the two-way player in Masyn Winn, the No. 2 pick, and the top draft pick, third baseman Jordan Walker. Both have big upside. But, both are 18 years old.
Q.: Does Harrison Bader have much of a future left here? He sure looked bad last season. Do you think he's salvageable?
COMMISH: Bader will get his chance in a few weeks. He is salvageable. He did look bad last season. He does add a lot defensively and even that skill can help in a shortened season.
Q.: Could this be Waino's last hurrah, or does the shortened season mean he might have enough in the tank for 2021?
COMMISH: Waino has been talking about how he might want to play next year, too, since he has lost so much of this season and felt good about where he was at the end of the first spring training.
Comment: Enjoyed your article on Gregg Jefferies. His departure from the Cardinals should remind older fans and educate younger fans of how tough it was for the team to compete when the ownership cared only about business.
COMMISH: Ownership at the time seemed to draw the line between beer and baseball, even though they very much should co-exist.
Q.: If the Cards go all the way and win a WS in a short 2020 season, would it be correct to say that the Cards have 11.5 World Championships?
COMMISH: Sorry, but if they play only 54 games, it would be 11.33 championships.
IS EXPANSION DOWN THE ROAD?
QUESTION: It's hard to imagine the league expanding when several teams struggle every year. Besides Montreal, what city could handle a new baseball team? If there's not a big TV market out there that's not already represented then monetary support could be difficult once the novelty of a new team wore off.
COMMISH: Expansion is on the burner farthest back. Until the Tampa and Oakland stadium situations are resolved, there will be no expansion. But, it makes sense from a balance standpoint to have 32 teams. My favorite is Montreal because it worked there before but a new stadium never got built. Las Vegas and Charlotte would be my next choices.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.