MLB owners pitch new deal with 'framework' for a season, but players reportedly balk

Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball

Busch Stadium, as seen in late March through the locked gate behind the left-field bleachers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Commissioner Rob Manfred may not quite be back to the “100 percent” surety of a baseball season he predicted a week ago before despairing a few days later that there may not be a season at all. But he offered up one key word Wednesday in a brief statement summarizing his clandestine meeting for several hours with players’ association chief Tony Clark on Tuesday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.

That word was “framework,” as in framework of a deal between owners and players that has taken months to navigate, in the process knocking many of the scheduled 162 games out of the parks. According to several news reports, the owners for the first time officially offered the players full pro-rated salary for games played this season, likely many of them to be contested before empty houses. That number of games was 60.

But guess what happened then. According to The Athletic, the union informed Manfred that 60 games was not enough.

“We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents,” Manfred said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

“I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

A union official, however, told The Athletic that not even a tentative agreement had been struck.

The players never had budged from 100 percent pro-rated salary for games played but, according to the proposal, would consent to the postseason being expanded from 10 to 16 teams.

Should the players turn this deal down, Manfred probably would impose a 48-to-54 game season at 100 percent pro-rated salary but the postseason would revert back to 10 total teams. And there almost surely would be a grievance filed by the players. And still more teeth gnashing.

On Saturday, a frustrated union said it had halted negotiations. Manfred on Monday said that he no longer was “100 percent” sure that there would be a season, in large part, because of the players’ threat of filing a grievance.

The Major League Baseball proposal is reported to call for 60 games in 70 days, beginning on July 19 or 20 and ending Sept. 27. With 10 or so off days scheduled, there would be room for five or six more games. The lengthy run of playoffs would be conducted in October, although they and even the regular-season games would be subject to the potential ruthlessness of the coronavirus. There would be a $25 million postseason pool for the players if the postseason is completed.

The total value of the proposed deal is estimated at $1.5 billion, somewhat above what the players would have received if they had accepted MLB’s last previous offer of 72 games for 70 percent pro-rated pay for the regular season and 80 percent if the playoffs were completed.

Thus, another reason for the players to ask for more games at 100 percent salary. If they could get 65 or so games at 100 percent salary, that would represent about 40 percent of what they would have received in a normal season.

An additional fillip to the deal is that there would be a universal designated hitter not only for this year but next year, the final year in the five-year Basic Agreement between the union and the owners. There is strong suspicion that the universal DH will be part of any subsequent Basic Agreement, so fans at Busch Stadium may have seen a pitcher bat for the final time — which is good if Dakota Hudson is hitting but bad if Adam Wainwright is the swatsmith.

As of Tuesday, The Athletic reported at least eight owners might prefer not to play at all this season — and because 75 percent of them must vote in favor of a proposal to approve it — eight votes would snuff it. The players, even the highest-paid ones like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Gerrit Cole, who stand to lose the most money, tweeted, “Tell us when and where,” to prepare for a summer training camp, which probably would start in the last few days of June.

After the owners had a conference call on Monday, they apparently favored a negotiated settlement over the imposition of a 48-to-54 game season, in part because they feared players would respond with the grievance making owners vulnerable to liability of $1 billion or more.

Meanwhile, the Major League Baseball Players Trust on Wednesday announced it will commit $1 million to help support minor leaguers unable to play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, a trustee for the Players’ Trust, said in a statement, “Major league baseball players are proud to support our fellow players in minor league baseball. These players have found themselves hit hard as a result of the pandemic and are unable to play the game we all love. The game is also their livelihood and there is no doubt the financial impact has been challenging. We hope to help them navigate these difficult times.”

Clark, also in a statement, said, “Like most major leaguers, I came up through the minor leagues and understand the challenges that exist. Players recognize their collective responsibility to leave the game better than they found it so that the next generation is empowered to do the same for the players who will follow them.”

Manfred and Clark had not met face to face since March. But with no progress being made in the stalemate between players and owners, Manfred called Clark and said he would fly from the East Coast to meet with Clark to try to get the train back on the track.

Apparently, there still is some grinding of the wheels.

