MLB owners pitch new deal with 'framework' for a season, but players reportedly balk

Thus, another reason for the players to ask for more games at 100 percent salary. If they could get 65 or so games at 100 percent salary, that would represent about 40 percent of what they would have received in a normal season.

An additional fillip to the deal is that there would be a universal designated hitter not only for this year but next year, the final year in the five-year Basic Agreement between the union and the owners. There is strong suspicion that the universal DH will be part of any subsequent Basic Agreement, so fans at Busch Stadium may have seen a pitcher bat for the final time — which is good if Dakota Hudson is hitting but bad if Adam Wainwright is the swatsmith.

As of Tuesday, The Athletic reported at least eight owners might prefer not to play at all this season — and because 75 percent of them must vote in favor of a proposal to approve it — eight votes would snuff it. The players, even the highest-paid ones like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Gerrit Cole, who stand to lose the most money, tweeted, “Tell us when and where,” to prepare for a summer training camp, which probably would start in the last few days of June.