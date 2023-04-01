If you can draw any conclusions from Friday's microscopically small sample size, Major League Baseball's new rules intended to speed games will have a major impact in length of games.

The light schedule featured only five games as most MLB teams, the Cardinals included, were off following opening day contests the day before.

But those five Friday games moved along at an uncommon pace as compared to last season. Four of the five were far faster than the vast majority of 2022 games, and even the slowest was near average in 2022 terms.

The fastest game: 2:09

The Marlins edged the Mets 2-1 in Miami in just 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Only two nine-inning games were faster in the entire 2022 season.

Incidentally, 2022's fastest game featured the Cardinals, a 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay on June 9 that took just 1:54 to complete.

That Cards-Rays game featured just five total hits, however, a far cry from the 14 combined in Friday's Mets-Marlins game.

Still under 2:30

The Rockies won at San Diego 4-1 on Friday night in just 2:27. Only 51 nine-inning games in 2022 (out of 2,000-plus) were faster.

Clocking in well under 3 hours

Two of the other games, the Astros' 6-3 win over the White Sox, and the Diamondbacks' 2-1 victory vs. the Dodgers, came in at 2:40 and 2:41, respectively.

That would put those games easily among the fastest 15 percent of nine-inning games in 2022.

Bringing up the rear

The lone 3-plus-hour game Friday was a 9-4 Cleveland win at Seattle, which took 3:05 and featured 20 total hits. As compared to last season, that game would be close to the median time of nine-inning games.