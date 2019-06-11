MIAMI — Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that the next scheduled start for injured pitcher Adam Wainwright would not be taken by Alex Reyes, who struck out 10 but walked four in just four innings on 88 pitches for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Mozeliak said Reyes would need at least one more start before he would be recalled. Manager Mike Shildt earlier had said Reyes might be under consideration to replace Wainwright this week.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, who was called up on Sunday, would seem to be the logical candidate for Friday's start in New York.
“The next start we’ll probably have to absorb from within,” said Mozeliak. “In terms of long-term, a lot of it might depend on how Alex pitches his next game at Memphis.
“Command of all his pitches matters and being able to have efficient outs matters,” Mozeliak said.
RAVELO ON THE HORIZON?
Righthanded-hitting first baseman Rangel Ravelo, who was the Cardinals’ top hitter for much of spring training before suffering an oblique injury, is on Mozeliak’s radar at Memphis, even though Ravelo isn’t on the 40-man roster yet.
Ravelo hit just .173 in April after recovering from the injury but batted .393 in May and already has had a four-hit game in June.
Mozeliak said the 27-year-old Ravelo, who has batted over .300 at Memphis the past three seasons, could play the outfield.
“He’s got some flexibility. It’s not a name I’d rule out,” Mozeliak said.