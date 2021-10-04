Molina, Arenado among 25 most popular MLB jerseys this year

Two St. Louis Cardinals — a staple and a newcomer — were among baseball's 25 most popular jerseys this year.

Nolan Arenado clocked in at No. 10 and Yadier Molina at No. 18 when Major League Baseball on Monday released its list of the league's 25 best-selling jerseys.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts topped the list as one of four Dodgers in the top eight.

Phenoms Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves rounded out the top three.

For a full list of the most popular MLB jerseys, click here.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.