Molina's expletive-enhanced social media post on COVID-19 draws statement, explanation from Cardinals

That sentiment aside, the visual of people from the team gathered together and not wearing masks or distanced from one another caught attention Monday, drawing a comment from the club about its protocols and an explanation from Molina about why the recent photo was taken and shared.

"I wanted to make a few things clear with the picture I sent," Molina wrote on Instagram when he re-posted the photo, after initially deleting it. "I know COVID is a serious virus, trust me, I had it for a week myself! Many of the people in the picture are the same way and we got together to celebrate beating COVID. The other people in the picture are tested routinely because they work directly at my house or are part of my family! I understand how this looks from the outside, and even though I do this most of the time, I will make sure to be more careful to wear masks and socially distance in the future."