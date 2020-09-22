No 'slug' means no luck for Cardinals in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — Through all the many improvised decisions they’ve had and unplanned twist, turns, and wrenches thrown into their schedule, there has been a constant doggedly following the Cardinals whenever, however, and wherever they’ve gone this season.

Their offense is prone to arriving fashionably late, and or ditching them entirely.

The tried-and-tested approach the Cardinals used over the weekend to wait out the Pittsburgh starters and rally against the relievers didn’t work so well against the horsepower Kansas City’s bullpen greeted them with Monday at Kauffman Stadium. The Cardinals mustered a solo home run and did not score at all against the Royals’ relievers in a 4-1 loss. The Cardinals didn’t get a runner past second base after the fourth inning, and for the sixth time in their past seven games they failed to score more than a single run in the first five innings of a game.

“You watch the past couple of games (and) it just kind of took that one big hit to get everybody going,” infielder Kolten Wong said. “We didn’t have that. That’s just how it’s been. We’ve been grinding nonstop and trying to figure out ways to scratch runs across, scratch out wins. We know everyone’s a little tired, but we understand the goal ahead.”