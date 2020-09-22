 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No 'slug' means no success for Cardinals in Kansas City
0 comments

No 'slug' means no success for Cardinals in Kansas City

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

KANSAS CITY — Through all the many improvised decisions they’ve had and unplanned twist, turns, and wrenches thrown into their schedule, there has been a constant doggedly following the Cardinals whenever, however, and wherever they’ve gone this season.

Their offense is prone to arriving fashionably late, and or ditching them entirely.

The tried-and-tested approach the Cardinals used over the weekend to wait out the Pittsburgh starters and rally against the relievers didn’t work so well against the horsepower Kansas City’s bullpen greeted them with Monday at Kauffman Stadium. The Cardinals mustered a solo home run and did not score at all against the Royals’ relievers in a 4-1 loss. The Cardinals didn’t get a runner past second base after the fourth inning, and for the sixth time in their past seven games they failed to score more than a single run in the first five innings of a game.

“You watch the past couple of games (and) it just kind of took that one big hit to get everybody going,” infielder Kolten Wong said. “We didn’t have that. That’s just how it’s been. We’ve been grinding nonstop and trying to figure out ways to scratch runs across, scratch out wins. We know everyone’s a little tired, but we understand the goal ahead.”

The loss ended the Cardinals’ longest winning streak of the season at four games — all of them coming against the last-place Pirates and their underwater bullpen — and again kept them from clawing to three wins better than .500. That left the Cardinals (26-25) in a virtual tie with Cincinnati (28-27) for the NL Central's second-place playoff berth.

The Royals did what the Cardinals could not — threading base hits through the infield at key moments to overcome Matt Carpenter’s solo homer and then pull away against starter Adam Wainwright. With the lead, KC’s bullpen retired 10 consecutive Cardinals at one point, and Yadier Molina’s leadoff single in the ninth gave him 1,996 for his career but did little to spark the offense. Molina’s base hit was Cardinals’ sixth of the game, giving them six or fewer in 10 of their past 18 games.

In six of their past seven they’ve had six or fewer, and thrice on this trip they’ve squeaked through games with three or fewer.

“Our offense gets dinged up a lot,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We hear it. We get it. But the fact of the matter is we do a lot of things pretty darn well.”

What the Cardinals had been doing quite well is getting on base — the act of not making outs. That ranking has softened in the recent weeks, but Shildt chronicled other places where the Cardinals’ offense has performed better than last year’s pedestrian lineup. In this shortened, taxing season, the walk rate has improved. The strikeout rate has flirted with improvement. The Cardinals’ on-base percentage has remained close to the same despite being wedged into a division with some of the finer pitchers and some ruthless bullpens outside of Pittsburgh.

Shildt pointed to the team’s success against some of the top pitchers, especially when it came to not chasing outside of the zone. He then acknowledged what’s missing.

“Our ranking is at the top in a lot of categories except slug,” he said. “We know that.”

That has kept the brakes on the offense. Without power — “slug,” as in slugging percentage — they need a parade of hitters on base. They’re dancing with probability at that point, and a significant dip in slugging percentage from .415 last year to .376 this year is at the root of their inconsistent offense and days like Monday . . . or Sunday . . .

“We can’t deny that the slug is low,” Shildt said. “This thing is, we’ve gone from a higher chase team and a higher strikeout team with not a lot of consistent slug in the past. So you want to evaluate it, which we do, and you do. It’s fair. (Walk rate and strikeout rate) are two things we’ve moved the needle on, and we haven’t been able to couple that with consistent slug. We’ve moved the needle in a couple of areas that elite offenses do. We just haven’t got the slug to match it.”

Before hitting his homer — his sixth in 20 games at Kauffman — Carpenter showed bunt on a pitch and then tagged the followup 439 feet. That gave Wainwright (5-2) a 1-0 lead to protect, and he did by facing the minimum through four innings.

The veteran righthander said looking at scouting tape for KC catcher Salvador Perez was like watching “a highlight reel.” So he promised to try some funky stuff. Perez greeted a slow bender with a uppercut swing that sent the ball sky high toward center. Rookie Dylan Carlson leapt to meet it at the wall and snatch an out from what would have been extra bases.

“He hit it 500 feet in the air,” Wainwright said. “It’s hard to time up a ball that high on a jump, too. I’m lucky the ball didn’t go 800 feet because it almost did.”

The shorter hits proved more costly.

In the fifth, Alex Gordon skipped a grounder to Kolten Wong with injured runner Maikel Franco at third. Gordon’s grounder wasn’t peppy enough for Wong to make a throw home, so he settled for the out at first and a 1-1 game. It took Wainwright 34 pitches to get through the first inning innings. He needed 31 to get two outs in the sixth and left the last one for Tyler Webb to secure with the bases loaded. By then, KC had a lead its relievers wouldn’t relinquish.

With two runners on, a tie game to protect, and Jorge Soler at the plate, the Cardinals opted to see if they could tease the slugger out of the zone. Soler didn’t take the bait. He took the walk to bring Franco up. The waterfall bend on Wainwright’s curve and a crafty slurp from Molina’s mitt got a strike that irked Franco. But in the same at-bat, Franco waited on the curve, got a sinker, and poked it down the first-base line. The Cardinals’ infielders had shifted to their right because Wainwright doesn’t “think he’s ever hit a ball to the right of second base on me, honestly.”

“Not on purpose,” Wong said.

The grounder eased between Paul Goldschmidt and first base to score two runs, snap the 1-1 tie and give the Royals’ bullpen something to protect.

The relievers allowed one baserunner in 5 1/3 innings.

“It’s not like they were knocking down the fences on me,” Wainwright said. “They played good small ball. They found holes. That’s the key to winning sometimes – is putting the ball in play and letting good stuff happen.”

CARDINALS QUICK HITS

UP NEXT

7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Royals, FSM

Gomber (0-1, 2.37) vs. Singer (3-4, 4.14)

Gallegos, Fowler return. B5.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports