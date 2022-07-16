Nolan Arenado bows out of All-Star Game to rest aching back for Cardinals' second half

LOS ANGELES — A few days before heading to Dodger Stadium to appear in an All-Star Game not too far from where he first played baseball and grew up adoring it, Nolan Arenado decided to step back and take a break.

Arenado has decided to skip the All-Star Game and its festivities in Los Angeles due to lower back issues he says he has been fighting for about a month, the Cardinals and the third baseman said in St. Louis on Saturday.

“It’s been a problem lately,” Arenado said in St. Louis before Saturday's game against the Reds. “Haven’t really had a whole lot of days off and haven’t had a whole lot of time with the stretch we have gone on and the grind we have been through. If this was earlier in the year it would probably be like a two, three-day thing. Take off, you know what I mean? But we haven’t had the time to do that. It just doesn’t feel good. It’s been a grind for about a month now. Just trying to work through it. We have done a good job of working through it and now we are here toward the end, and it just didn’t make a whole lot of sense to go, you know, be standing around, be around a bunch of people. It (the All-Star game) is not really a break. The All-Star game is awesome. I’m pretty sad about it. But I’ve got to make sure I’m ready to go in the second half.”

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who is having a superb season with at least 20 doubles and more than 20 homers, will replace Arenado on the National League roster, Major League Baseball announced.

Arenado, selected as a reserve to the NL team, will still be considered an All-Star for this season.

This is his seventh consecutive All-Star Game he has been picked to be in.

Arenado is out of the lineup Saturday but hopes to convince manager Oliver Marmol he can play Sunday in the final game before the break. Arenado's home is about 45 minutes from Los Angeles. He said he initially planned to participate in All-Star festivities and take just one bat-bat in the game, but has pulled back from that plan. He won't attend.

"It didn't really make sense for me to go do that," Arenado said. "Probably made more sense for me to go home, relax and just chill."

"Go home. Get treatment. Get some work done. I've got some trainers. I've got a physical therapist back home, ready to go."

Arenado described what he is feeling as "achy" and said he first started feeling poorly during the Cardinals' trip to Tampa (and its unforgiving turf) in early June. He said MRIs have not shown anything.

"It's just more spasms," he said. "A break would be the best thing for me."

"Every day is really sore," he added. "I usually don't deal with something like this. I'm more in shock how I feel. It usually goes away pretty quickly, or I do a lot of treatment and feel good. Lately I've just been really tired, and my body is not responding."

"The goal is to make sure I'm not going on the injured list. At the end of the day, the second-half run is more important. I haven't had an All-Star break the past six years, which has been awesome, but maybe this can pay dividends in the long run."

Marmol sounded hopeful before Saturday's game that Arenado should avoid the injured list. He hopes this break will do the third baseman well. The decision to skip the All-Star game, he said, was Arenado's.

"You have to fight him to take a day off," Marmol said. "He hates it. He wants to be out there every day regardless of how he feels."

On Thursday night, Arenado was asked how his swing felt, and he began to answer about how the Cardinals' schedule was a grind and starting to wear on his body. He then realized the question was about his swing. He said that was good, and then added, "But the body ..."

The Cardinals will be represented at the All-Star Game by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, a starter for the NL, as well as reliever Ryan Helsley and designated hitter Albert Pujols, who received a commissioner's invitation to participate in the game. Pujols will also compete in the Home Run Derby.

Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson contributed reporting