Nolan Arenado bows out of All-Star Game to rest sore back for Cardinals' second half

LOS ANGELES — A few days before heading to Dodger Stadium to appear in an All-Star Game not too far from where he first played baseball and grew up adoring baseball, Nolan Arenado decided to step back and take a break.

Arenado has decided to skip the All-Star Game in Los Angeles due to a soreness and tightness in his lower back, the Cardinals and the third baseman said in St. Louis on Saturday.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who is having a superb season with at least 20 doubles and more than 20 homers, will replace Arenado on the National League roster, Major League Baseball announced.

Arenado, selected as a reserve to the NL team, will still be considered an All-Star for this season.

This is his seventh consecutive All-Star Game he has been picked to be in.

On Thursday night, Arenado was asked how his swing felt, and he began to answer about how the Cardinals' schedule was a grind and starting to wear on his body. He then realized the question was about his swing. He said that was good, and then added, "But the body ..."

The Cardinals will be represented at the All-Star Game by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, a starter for the NL, as well as reliever Ryan Helsley and designated hitter Albert Pujols, who received a commissioner's invitation to participate in the game. Pujols will also compete in the Home Run Derby.

