Nolan Arenado opting in to remainder of five-year contract with Cardinals, source confirms

The Cardinals will have their star third baseman Nolan Arenado back for 2023 and for every season through 2027.

Arenado — a seven-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glover — is opting into the remainder of his contract with St. Louis, a source confirmed to Post-Dispatch on Saturday following earlier reports from The Athletic of Arenado's decision.

"I love the organization, I love my teammates, coaches and trainers," Arenado told the Post-Dispatch. "Excited for the future."

Arenado, 31, comes off a season where he batted .293, hit 30 homers, drove in 103 RBIs and finished with an .891 OPS. He finished as a finalist for his 10th consecutive Gold Glove at third base and also won a division for the time in his 10-year career.

