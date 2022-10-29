Nolan Arenado opting in to remainder of five-year contract with Cardinals

The Cardinals will have their star third baseman Nolan Arenado back for 2023 and for every season after that through 2027.

Arenado — a seven-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glover — notified the Cardinals that he is opting into the remainder of his five-year contract.

"I love the organization, I love my teammates, coaches and trainers. Excited for the future," Arenado commented to the Post-Dispatch on Saturday of his decision.

The Cardinals are expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

Arenado, 31, comes off a season where he batted .293, hit 30 homers, drove in 103 RBIs and finished with an .891 OPS. He was named a finalist for his 10th consecutive Gold Glove at third base and also won a division for the first time in his 10-year career. Arenado, who became a father this season, had shown signs of wanting to stay in St. Louis.

By opting into the remainder of his five-year contract, $144 million contract, Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will anchor the Cardinals corner infield spots through at least 2024 — when Goldschmidt’s current deal is set to expire. The two are likely to be among the top vote getters in this year's National League MVP voting.

On Wednesday, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak expressed optimism during an end-of-season press conference that Arenado would opt-in to the remainder of his contract. Mozeliak said he met with Arenado in Southern California on Monday. Arenado had five days within the end of the World Series to make a decision.

The decision from Arenado checks a second box for the Cardinals in their offseason plans to build for the 2023 season. The first checkmark came on Wednesday after longtime starter Adam Wainwright decided to return to the Cardinals for one final season and what he called “unfinished business.”