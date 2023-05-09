First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Nolan Arenado returns to the lineup for the second game of the Cardinals series with the Chicago Cubs. Arenado was a late scratch yesterday as a precaution due to neck stiffness and discomfort. Arenado reported no issues after taking swings in the batting cage ahead of tonight's game, so he will play third base and hit fourth.

The Cardinals are looking to win three consecutive games for the first time this season. Besides Arenado starting, the team will have Paul DeJong start in place of Tommy Edman at shortstop, hitting seventh. DeJong has been swinging a hot bat since returning from injury; he has a .943 OPS over 11 games.

Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate for the Cardinals and hit ninth. Today is the fifth game in a row he is starting at catcher, the most this season, and the most consecutive appearances (starting or otherwise) for the 28-year-old since September 2022.

With a win today, the Cardinals would secure their third series win of the season and the first since April 10-12 against the Colorado Rockies.

Lineups

CARDINALS (12-24, 5th in the NL Central, 9 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Brendan Donovan, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

CUBS (17-18, 3rd in the NL Central, 3.5 GB)

1. Nick Madrigal, 3B

2. Dansby Swanson, SS

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Eric Hosmer, DH

7. Matt Mervis, 1B

8. Christopher Morel, 2B

9. Miguel Amaya, C

P: Jameson Tallion, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA): In his last appearance, Flaherty allowed a career-high in earned runs (10) and hits (9) in an 11-7 loss to the LA Angels.

RHP Jameson Taillon (0-2, 5.29 ERA): Taillon struggled in his most recent start, allowing three earned runs and three hits in three innings of work.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill was placed on the 10-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Game three vs. Chicago: Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.24 ERA) vs. Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals conclude their series with Chicago before heading to Boston to play the Red Sox.

