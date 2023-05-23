First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark

Paul Goldschmidt will start as the designated hitter and hit second as the Cardinals look to continue their series winning streak, needing a win today to keep the possibility of winning their fifth straight series win.

Brendan Donovan will start at first base in Goldschmidt's stead. The start is his sixth of the season at first and the second most of any position this season for the utility defender behind only second base.

Willson Contreras will take over behind the plate again after having the half-day off as the DH yesterday. Contreras has been significantly better at the plate this season when starting at catcher, hitting an OPS+ of 124 compared to a 71 when serving as a DH.

NL Player of the Week Nolan Gorman will start at second base and hit third. Gorman has hit .458 with four home runs and 11 RBI. Today will be Gorman's 18th game as the starting second baseman, equaling the number of starts Gorman has made as the starting DH.

Lineups

Cardinals (21-28, 4th in the NL Central, 6.0 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Brendan Donovan, 1B

8. Tommy Edman, RF

9. Alec Burleson, LF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Reds (20-27, 5th in the NL Central, 6.0 GB)

1. TJ Friedl, CF

2. Matt McClain, SS

3. Johnathan India, DH

4. Jake Fraley, LF

5. Tyler Stephenson, C

6. Spencer Steer, 1B

7. Nick Senzel, 3B

8. Wil Myers, RF

9. Kevin Newman, 2B

P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (1-0, 5.74 ERA): Adam Wainwright has struggled in Cincinnati's home ballpark of late. He hasn't won a game there since 2019. In 20 career starts at Great American Ballpark, Wainwright is 7-8 with a 5.73 ERA.

RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-2, 4.84 ERA): After a dominant April where Ashcraft was 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA, the right-hander has fallen off. In his last three starts, Ashcraft allowed 18 runs over 13+ innings pitched.

Manager Oliver Marmol wears jersey as tribute to writer Rick Hummel: Cardinals Extra Oliver Marmol and longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Rick Hummel bonded over strategy, pitch selections, and even the occasional bunt.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet to progress to full baseball activities per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. Carlson experienced difficulty running at full speed and hitting left-handed in testing. Marmol said the club felt the timeline provided by the injured list aligned with his recovery so opted to place him there rather than wait out the injury. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session Saturday and came out well, per Marmol. Woodford is on the 15-day IL. (Updated May 21)

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

Worthy: Paul DeJong's hitting has earned back his starting spot Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Lynn Worthy.

Beneath a 14K loss to Cincinnati, Cardinals showed how they can better mine for matchups Cardinals stashed three left-handed bats on the bench and are starting to show offensive depth beyond lineup. Though they lost, 6-5, they hinted at needed versatility.

Cardinals cannot capitalize on late opportunities, fall in 10th inning to Reds Bases loaded in the ninth, runner in scoring position in the 10th, and Cardinals could not turn either into runs, as Reds won, 6-5, on walk-off in extra innings.