First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Fenway Park.

The Cardinals are going for their first sweep of the season in Game 3 of their series with the Boston Red Sox and will do so on the national stage; with the game being featured on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Nolan Gorman returns to the starting lineup for the first time since Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs. In the two games he was featured in between starts, Gorman came up in big moments collecting two game-altering extra-base hits and three RBIs. Gorman will hit third and play second base.

Also returning to the lineup is Brendan Donovan, who will hit sixth and play left field. Donovan's positional flexibility has been key to the Cardinals' transition to using Willson Contreras as the DH. By being able to move to the outfield, it has created space on the infield for players like Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, and Paul DeJong. In the last seven games, Donovan has seen time at five positions.

Tommy Edman will start on the bench in an off day, making way for Paul DeJong to start at shortstop. Lars Nootbaar will replace Edman in the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Lineups

CARDINALS (15-25, 5th in the NL Central, 7.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Brendan Donovan, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Red Sox (22-18, 5th in the AL East, 7.5 GB)

1. Alex Verdugo, RF

2. Justin Turner, 1B

3. Rob Refsnyder, LF

4. Rafael Devers, 3B

5. Mastaka Yoshida, DH

6. Kike Hernandez, SS

7. Jalen Duran, CF

8. Connor Wong, C

9. Pablo Reyes, 2B

P: Corey Kluber, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA): Mikolas has turned a corner in his last four starts, providing depth to the Cardinals' pitching staff by pitching into the sixth inning in each of those starts.

RHP Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29 ERA): Kluber has made three starts against the Cardinals in his 13-year career, owning a 2-1 record with a 5.52 ERA.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has begun swinging off a tee and is preparing for a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, expected to start next week. (Updated May 12)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

Future probable starters

Game 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA) vs. Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.32 ERA)

Game 2 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their three-game series with the Red Sox before returning home for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.