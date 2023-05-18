First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Nolan Gorman will make his second consecutive start against a left-handed starter as the St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their winning ways against the LA Dodgers. Gorman will hit sixth and play third base. Nolan Arenado will DH today as a load management measure.

Willson Contreras will start at catcher and hit third in the order. By starting behind the plate, Contreras will become the 19th catcher to receive for Adam Wainwright.

Tommy Edman will start in right field for the third time in as many games; he will bat fifth in the lineup.

Brendan Donovan will start at second base and hit eighth. While second base is Donovan's most natural position, he has not started there since May 6.

Oscar Mercado will make his first start (batting ninth, playing left field) as a Cardinals player after appearing as a defensive replacement in last night's game. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2013 draft, but was traded in 2018. He played for the Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies before signing a minor league free-agent contract with the Cardinals in November 2022.

Lineups

Cardinals (18-26, 5th in the NL Central, 6.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, C

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Tommy Edman, RF

6. Nolan Gorman, 3B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Brendan Donovan, 2B

9. Juan Yepez, LF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Dodgers (28-16, 1st in the NL West)

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Freddy Freeman, 1B

3. Will Smith, C

4. Max Muncy, 3B

5. J.D Martinez, DH

6. Miguel Vargas, 2B

7. James Outman, CF

8. David Peralta, LF

9. Miguel Rojas, SS

P: Corbin Burnes, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA): Making his second start since being activated, Wainwright is looking to earn his 107th win at home, which would tie Jesse Haines for the second-most in franchise history.

LHP Julio Urias (5-3, 3.61 ERA): After finishing third in NL Cy Young voting last season, Urias has comparatively struggled in the early goings of the 2023 season. His 10 home runs allowed is the most in the MLB this season.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill 's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet progressed to full baseball activities per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. Carlson experienced difficulty running at full speed and hitting left-handed in testing. Marmol said the club felt the timeline provided by the injured list aligned with his recovery so opted to place him there rather than wait out the injury. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover, but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. He's expected to throw his first bullpen session Saturday, May 20. (Updated May 15)

Up next

The Cardinals continue the four-game series against the Dodgers. They then depart for a seven-game road trip through Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.