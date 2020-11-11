Nov. 11, 2001: The day Mark McGwire faxed in his retirement to ESPN

McGwire had to go on the disabled list in April and he floundered most of the season.

He first suggested retirement in early July in Milwaukee but then immediately tried to backtrack, saying that he hadn't specifically used the word "retirement." But, later in the season, McGwire talked about how his mind was "fried" and his body was "old," and, after the Cardinals' last playoff game, a 2-1 loss at Arizona a month ago, he again spoke of re-evaluating his future after the season.

La Russa told the Post-Dispatch late Sunday night, "I'm skeptical enough that until I hear this officially, I don't take the fax as gospel. But he's warned us so much to make plans.

"If I had to guess, I would guess that it is real. But there's no harm in waiting until it becomes official, so I'm going to wait till it becomes official. Or at least till he tells it to somebody besides ESPN."

La Russa, who had left two messages for McGwire, said, "He'll call me when the time is right. My guess is that when he explains it, we'll understand it. He has given all of us enough warning so that we were making plans without him."