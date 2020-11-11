Nov. 11, 2001: The day Mark McGwire faxed in his retirement to ESPN

Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire, who had suggested on several occasions this season and, immediately afterward, that he was going to retire, has retired, according to a report broadcast on ESPN Sunday night. Cardinals general manager Walt Jocketty, when he heard that ESPN had received a fax from McGwire and his representative that the 38-year-old first baseman was retiring, said, angrily, "I know nothing about this. I'm a little upset about this.
"It would shock me that he would tell ESPN before he would tell Tony (manager Tony La Russa) and myself."
La Russa echoed Jocketty's sentiments. La Russa had been quoted as saying a week ago that he felt McGwire would retire after hitting .187 in an injury-plagued season, but he said Sunday night, "I'd be shocked that he wouldn't tell the Cardinals first."
La Russa said he had tried to speak to McGwire on Thursday but that McGwire was unavailable. Jocketty thought McGwire was out of the country on vacation.
McGwire, who set the single-season home-run record of 70 in 1998 only to have it broken this year by San Francisco's Barry Bonds, who hit 73, had been bothered by a sore right knee for the last two years.
He underwent surgery after the 2000 season to repair a diseased tendon and pronounced himself fit in spring training. But his and the Cardinals' optimism proved to be premature.
McGwire had to go on the disabled list in April and he floundered most of the season.
He first suggested retirement in early July in Milwaukee but then immediately tried to backtrack, saying that he hadn't specifically used the word "retirement." But, later in the season, McGwire talked about how his mind was "fried" and his body was "old," and, after the Cardinals' last playoff game, a 2-1 loss at Arizona a month ago, he again spoke of re-evaluating his future after the season.
La Russa told the Post-Dispatch late Sunday night, "I'm skeptical enough that until I hear this officially, I don't take the fax as gospel. But he's warned us so much to make plans.
"If I had to guess, I would guess that it is real. But there's no harm in waiting until it becomes official, so I'm going to wait till it becomes official. Or at least till he tells it to somebody besides ESPN."
La Russa, who had left two messages for McGwire, said, "He'll call me when the time is right. My guess is that when he explains it, we'll understand it. He has given all of us enough warning so that we were making plans without him."
McGwire, who made $11 million this year on the last year of a four-year contract, had agreed to a $30 million, two-year extension in spring training. But La Russa pointed out that McGwire never had signed that extension that would technically pay him $14 million next year and $16 million in 2003 with much of it deferred.
"He's got it in a drawer at home. I don't think some of the owners even know about this," La Russa said at the time.
Jocketty said it was possible that McGwire had prepared such a retirement statement but that it was released prematurely. McGwire was not available for comment by La Russa, Jocketty or the Post-Dispatch.
"I don't know until I talk to him," Jocketty said. "Tony hasn't talked to him either.
"I'm not surprised (about the retirement announcement). I would think he'd contact us first."
La Russa said two weeks ago he had felt certain that McGwire would make public his decision in the next month. "He's not going to let this linger," La Russa said.
"All he's done so far is make sure we have contingency plans in case we have to play without him."
La Russa is among those who thinks McGwire, who hit 29 homers this season, still can play.
"But who knows what he goes through better than him?" La Russa said. " Nobody deals with the frustration he does. Nobody deals with the rehabilitation and nobody deals with the expectations that he does."
McGwire played in four of the Cardinals' five games in the first round of the playoffs and went one for 11 with six strikeouts and a double-play grounder.
In what could have been his final plate appearance, in the ninth inning of Game 5, McGwire, who has 583 career homers, was pinch-hit for by rookie Kerry Robinson. Robinson sacrificed.
"One of my lowest moments as a manager was pinch-hitting for Mark," La Russa said at the time. "But you've got to try to win the game.
"Pinch-hitting for Mark is something I'm not going to remember fondly," said La Russa, who said he never had pinch-hit for McGwire in such a circumstance.
Photos: Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee Mark McGwire
Mark McGwire finished his playing career in 2001 with St. Louis after joining the club via trade on July 31, 1997. In 1998, McGwire captured the world’s attention with the “Race for the Record,” breaking Major League Baseball’s previous single-season home run total of 61 set by Roger Maris by hitting 70 homers. He hit 220 career home runs with the Cardinals, ranking sixth in franchise history, and led the Majors in home runs in both 1998 and 1999 (65), the top two season totals in Cardinals history. He was a three-time All-Star while with St. Louis (1998–2000) and won a Silver Slugger award in 1998.
