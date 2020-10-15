Oct. 15, 1946: Slaughter's mad dash flips the 1946 World Series

On Oct. 15, 1946, Enos Slaughter scored what was undoubtedly the most famous run in Cardinals World Series history.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cardinals came to the plate having just seen their lead evaporate. Dom DiMaggio’s double off Harry Brecheen had scored two runs and knotted the game, 3-3. That blow sank the Cardinals’ probability of winning from 84 percent to right around 53 percent, according to WPA (Win Probability Added).

A World Series that featured Ted Williams and Stan Musial in their returns from war and capped the first season the Cardinals drew 1 million fans, went to the bottom of the eighth inning tied. Brecheen finished the inning by getting a popup from Williams, but the damage was done. He would get tagged with a blown save, retroactively applied once, you know, that statistic was created.