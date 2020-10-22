Oct. 22. 1981: The day the Cardinals got Willie McGee for Bob Sykes

''They tried to get me again in August, but the Cardinals changed their minds. I'm glad it finally happened, 'he said. ''When the season was ending, I had a talk with Whitey, and I knew it was going to happen. Ninety percent sure, anyway.''

Sykes had the best earned-run average on the Cardinals' staff the second half of the season, 1.90, and won both his decisions, though he was used little. Overall, his ERA was 4.62.

''One man contains the reason why I wasn't used more,'' Sykes said. ''It's certainly a mystery, like a lot of things in life. It's hard to sit in the bullpen for nine inings and realize you're not wanted. I allowed four runs after June, and we didn't have anybody else who was close to that.

''I hate to leave a team with a great bunch of guys. But I've got to look at my career. It was going nowhere.''

Despite the presence of relievers Rich Gossage and Ron Davis, Sykes feels that there will be plenty of work for him with the Yankees. ''We had (Bruce) Sutter and (Jim) Kaat and plenty of guys got plenty of innings, 'he said.