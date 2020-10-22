Oct. 22. 1981: The day the Cardinals got Willie McGee for Bob Sykes

On Oct. 22, 1980, the Cardinals completed one of their best trades in team history (second only to Brock-for-Broglio), acquiring Willie McGee from the Yankees for Bob Sykes. Here is how Rick Hummel originally reported the deal.
It hasn't caused any nationwide tremors, as did their swapping spree of last year, but the Cardinals again have left the blocks early in the major league trading derby.
After dealing minor league pitcher Jeff Little to Minnesota for minor league pitcher Mike Kinnunen on Tuesday, the Cardinals on Wednesday sent lefthander Bob Sykes to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielder Willie McGee. He hit .324 at Nashville in the Class AA Southern League this year. McGee, a switch hitter, stole 24 bases and drove in 63 runs this season. ''He has a chance to be a good player,'' said Joe McDonald, executive assistant to General Manager Whitey Herzog.
The 24-year-old McGee likely will play at Louisville, which will be the Cardinals' Class AAA team next year.
Sykes, who appeared in only 22 games this season, said he was happy to be going somewhere where he would pitch more. ''Bill Bergesch (vice president of baseball operations for the Yankees) said, 'You're going to be my lefthanded reliever,' 'said Sykes from his home in Carmi, Ill.
The Yankees, said Sykes, had tried three times to get him this year, including once in May when the deal was canceled because Sykes refused to go the Yankees' minor league club at Columbus. As a veteran of at least three years in the major leagues, Sykes had that option.
''They tried to get me again in August, but the Cardinals changed their minds. I'm glad it finally happened, 'he said. ''When the season was ending, I had a talk with Whitey, and I knew it was going to happen. Ninety percent sure, anyway.''
Sykes had the best earned-run average on the Cardinals' staff the second half of the season, 1.90, and won both his decisions, though he was used little. Overall, his ERA was 4.62.
''One man contains the reason why I wasn't used more,'' Sykes said. ''It's certainly a mystery, like a lot of things in life. It's hard to sit in the bullpen for nine inings and realize you're not wanted. I allowed four runs after June, and we didn't have anybody else who was close to that.
''I hate to leave a team with a great bunch of guys. But I've got to look at my career. It was going nowhere.''
Despite the presence of relievers Rich Gossage and Ron Davis, Sykes feels that there will be plenty of work for him with the Yankees. ''We had (Bruce) Sutter and (Jim) Kaat and plenty of guys got plenty of innings, 'he said.
Sykes said he was rooting for the Yankees in the World Series even before he joined them. ''I don't like the Dodgers and Tommy Lasorda very much. Tell my new teammates I said hello. It's nice to go somewhere where you know you're wanted. I haven't felt that from a ballclub in a long time.''
Sykes had been acquired from the Detroit Tigers after the 1978 season, along with pitcher Jack Murphy (since released) for outfielder Jerry Morales (now with the Chicago Cubs) and pitcher Aurelio Lopez, who is the only player from the trade still with his club.
Sykes' three-year record with the Cardinals was 12-13, although he was bothered by circulatory problems in both 1979 and 1980. Sykes presumably will leave his player representative's post to first baseman Keith Hernandez, who has been the alternate.
The Cardinals also purchased the contracts of three players from their AAA farm club. Joining the winter roster are catcher George Bjorkman, righthanded pitcher Ralph Citarella and infielder Kelly Paris. The Cardinals have 39 players on the roster, one under the limit.
