Oct. 7, 1969: the Cardinals trade Curt Flood, altering the course of baseball history

Flood was said to be earning in the neighborhood of $90,000 with the Cardinals. Flood said that he had spoken to general manager Bing Devine by telephone.

Curt said he told Devine that for the past year or two "it has been increasingly difficult to stay in top physical shape. As you know, I'll soon be 32 years old."

Flood's statement continued, "In addition, with my playing days nearing an end due to physical considerations alone, I've had to think of my own and my children's future."

A spokesman for the Cardinals said the team would make no immediate comment on Flood's announcement. The spokesman said that possibly the trade could be renegotiated with another player in Flood's place.

Catcher Tim McCarver, meanwhile, took his trade to the Phillies philosophically, saying he hoped he could make the Phils "a live team again." McCarver, reached at his Memphis home, said of the trade, "I really hate to use the old cliche, but I'd have to say this is 'one of those things.' I guess these things have to happen to any baseball player sometime in his career.

"I really hate to leave St Louis, because I enjoyed play ing there, the tans were as good as any fans you'll find anywhere in the big leagues. I'm truly grateful to the Cardinals for giving me a chance to play major league baseball.