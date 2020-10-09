Oct. 9, 1944 • Plenty of empty seats as the Cardinals beat the Browns in the all-St. Louis series

ST. LOUIS • It was a blustery 47 degrees at 8 a.m., when barely 250 hardy fans gathered outside the gate for $1.25 bleacher tickets. The preferred drink was coffee.

Inside Sportsman's Park, an usher mistakenly tried to eject a few fellow employees relaxing on break. One barked back, "In this weather, we should be beside a stove in some saloon."

The final game of the 1944 World Series — the only Series played entirely in St. Louis — was contested on a chilly Oct. 9 before only 31,630 fans, almost 3,000 fewer than a full house. For first pitch at 2 p.m., the temperature was 54. Fans swigged from flasks, not beer bottles.

Greatest sports events ever held in St. Louis? Here's our top 20 (plus one!) PGA at Bellerive was such a smash hit, some wondered if it was the best sporting event ever held in St. Louis. Better than the 2011 World Seri…

That morning, local businesses had given away hundreds of Game 6 tickets to servicemen, crippling the scalpers' market. Reserved seats at $6.25 face value went for $1 on Dodier Street, down from $15 only days before.

The St. Louis Browns clinched their only American League pennant by defeating the New York Yankees before 37,815 at Sportsman's on Oct. 1. The Cardinals coasted to an eighth National League pennant. When their train pulled into Union Station from New York that night, a brakeman shouted, "Watch out for those Brownies, boys."