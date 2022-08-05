Oddsmakers: Cardinals' deadline deals did little to improve playoff outlook

The Cardinals made a couple of moves ahead of the trade deadline this week, bolstering their pitching staff. And while most analysts consider the team to be at least somewhat improved as a result of the activity that took place late Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, the oddsmakers are only mildly impressed.

Three land-based casinos in the St. Louis market have sportsbooks, and the odds on the Cardinals winning the National League pennant and World Series dropped only slightly at those locations after the Cards’ actions.

At FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing (formerly Fairmount Park) in Collinsville, the Cards’ odds for being the NL champions were 17-1 early Monday evening, before either move was made, and by Thursday had dipped to 15-1. Their World Series-winning odds were steady, at 35-1 before and after the deadline.

DraftKings at Casino Queen, in East St. Louis, had the Monday odds of them winning the NL crown at 20-1, then on Thursday it was 19-1. Their Series-winning odds ticked down, from 50-1 to 45-1.

In Alton, the Cardinals’ pre-trade odds at Argosy casino were 12-1 to claim the NL flag and 33-1 to win the Series. After the fact, they were 12-1 and 30-1, respectively.

On a side note, the difference in prices at the three gambling facilities underscores the importance of shopping around for the best numbers for those who intend to bet a decent amount.