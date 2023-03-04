JUPITER Fla. — Although he flashed 99.2 mph on his fastball and nearly two dozen others above 95 mph in his Friday outing against Miami, Cardinals pitching prospect Tink Hence acknowledged that getting heaters by batters may not always be the solution to working out of a jam.

Hence entered in the ninth inning of St. Louis’s 8-3 win over the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. for his second Grapefruit League appearance of the spring. The 20-year-old allowed a single to the first batter he faced, walked the second, and, after a called strikeout on a slider to right fielder Jerar Encarnacion, Hence allowed an RBI single to second baseman Xavier Edwards.

The former 63rd overall pick from the 2020 MLB draft got a mound visit from Cardinals pitching coach Dusty Blake, then surrendered an RBI single to catcher Austin Allen leading Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol to make the walk to the mound and remove Hence with the bases load and two outs in the innings after he threw 27 pitches — 15 of which were strikes.

The shaky command in his second showing in a big-league-like setting provided a lesson to the pitching prospect. Of the nine secondary pitches he threw, Hence got four strikes total. Two of which, a curveball and a slider apiece, were called strikes.

“Fighting from behind is something that I don't like to do,” Hence said. “Next time, just think more about getting that first strike over and then expanding everything. Really just that. And then me also trusting in my offspeed and getting into the groove of throwing more offspeed than fastball.”

And showed some poise to the Cardinals’ big-league coaching staff.

“He responded really well. Slider was good. In and out with some of the other pitches,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters following the Grapefruit League contest. “Got a call that didn't go his way and kind of did not budge. When we took him out of the game you could tell there was not this overwhelming reaction. Under control. Good to see.”

While in his first big league camp, Hence is building up for an increased workload in the coming minor league season. He threw 52 1/3 innings for Class Low-A Palm Beachst year and has totaled 60 1/3 innings dating back to 2021 and collected 95 strikeouts as he is eased into a full minor league workload. The non-roster invitee is the second-youngest player in Cardinals’ camp and has tossed 1 2/3 innings in the Grapefruit League to begin spring training.