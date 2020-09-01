On Sept. 1, 1963, this Cardinals pitcher did something no hurler has done since - or is likely to do again.

On Sept. 1, 1963, veteran St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Curt Simmons did something no other Major League pitcher has done since - and likely will never do again.

In a game against his former teammates the Phillies, Simmons drove in one run with a triple, has another RBI and stole home on a squeeze play. The squeeze play was aborted when Phils pitcher Chris Short uncorked a wild throw, and Simmons was credited with a steal of home.

It was the last of 40 steals of home by a pitcher since 1900. With the designated hitter making its debut in the National League this year, it's unlikely that any pitcher will get the chance to try again.

Simmons was also the winning pitching in the Cardinals' 7-3 victory over the Phillies. Right fielder George Altman, who has been terribly disappointing, contributed a double and a triple for the Redbirds in the victory.

By the way, last season Rick Hummel assembled his list of the 50 greatest pitchers in Cardinals history - and Simmons made the list. Here's the countdown - including the ultimate 13-man Cardinals staff.

