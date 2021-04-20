 Skip to main content
Only 8 Cardinals have thrown no-hitters. It should have been 9.
On April 20,1908, pitcher Bugs Raymond had a performance that the Post-Dispatch and almost everyone in the stands called a no-hitter. Except it wasn't. Here is the original story.

Arthur Raymond pitched a no-hit game for the Cardinals, against the league champion Cubs at League Park, yesterday. Raymond was also beaten, 2 to 0. From two such premises the conclusions are too obvious; also too painful to be a matter of detailed narrative or invective.

The opinion that Raymond pitched a hltless game is not concurred by the official scorer, Mr. Frank Parker, who gave Steinfeldt a hit on his drive to O'Rourke in the second inning. But when several thousand spectators, almost to a man the entire crowd at the game yesterday, rose and cheered Raymond as he returned from the box in the ninth Inning, it was plain that their idea of the work of Raymond, even if unofficial, was unanimously in favor of a no-hit verdict.

The Chicago authorities to a man said O'Rourke's misplay was really a Steinfeldt hit naturally; but of the local authorities, while two of five accepted the hit because it was officially promulgated, only one agreed, on his personal judgment.

The disputed drive was rapped out by Steinfeldt. O'Rourke handled the ball with both hands, and the fact that it came to his left side a fraction of a ground-hog's shadow does not alter the player's responsibility for the perfect handling of the play. Wallace would have had it beyond question.

Instead, O'Rourke let the hit tear through his hands and the runner got a life. It did no damage in the scoring line and was especially deplorable since it caused all the question as to Raymond's credit for the performance.

The game will go down in the books of the National League as a one-hit contest, the official ruling, of course, getting recognition with the league authorities. Little O'Rourke was heart-broken over having been the cause of the discussion.

"I would rather taken ten errors than make that one," he said. "Raymond pitched grand baseball and deserves a no-hit credit mark."

Aside from Raymond, the game ought to be forgotten. It was dolorous to watch the Cardinals err. The players are now all harried to the hysteria point over their failure to get their stride early in the season, and their trip to Pittsburg should be beneficial.

Away from the hypercritical fans of St. Louis the men should get together and doubtless will improve. Sometimes it is a detriment to have to perform before home crowds and this seems one of the occasions. There is such a trouble as over-eagerness in baseball and it is equally as bad as stage fright In disturbing the normal steadiness of baseball players.

To be just, Raymond lost his own game, even granting it was a no-hit affair. Two bases on balls in the sixth was his principal offense. Sheckard started the walking proposition and was advanced by Schulte's sacrifice. Chance was then passed and Artie Hostetter contributed to the general pandemonium by letting one of Raymond's twisters get away from him.

An infield out scored Sheckard when Charles juggled Evers' grounder. But for the bases on balls there would have been no tally, and therefore Mr. Arthur "Bugs" can blame himself as well as some of his teammates for his defeat.

Certainly it seems atrocious to go on record as being shut out by a team which could not make a safety during the game.

No Hitter?
