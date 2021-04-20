Only 8 Cardinals have thrown no-hitters. It should have been 9.

Instead, O'Rourke let the hit tear through his hands and the runner got a life. It did no damage in the scoring line and was especially deplorable since it caused all the question as to Raymond's credit for the performance.

The game will go down in the books of the National League as a one-hit contest, the official ruling, of course, getting recognition with the league authorities. Little O'Rourke was heart-broken over having been the cause of the discussion.

"I would rather taken ten errors than make that one," he said. "Raymond pitched grand baseball and deserves a no-hit credit mark."

Aside from Raymond, the game ought to be forgotten. It was dolorous to watch the Cardinals err. The players are now all harried to the hysteria point over their failure to get their stride early in the season, and their trip to Pittsburg should be beneficial.

Away from the hypercritical fans of St. Louis the men should get together and doubtless will improve. Sometimes it is a detriment to have to perform before home crowds and this seems one of the occasions. There is such a trouble as over-eagerness in baseball and it is equally as bad as stage fright In disturbing the normal steadiness of baseball players.