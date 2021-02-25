 Skip to main content
Our first take on the Steve Carlton trade: Cardinals $57,500 salary offer was 'reasonable'
Our first take on the Steve Carlton trade: Cardinals $57,500 salary offer was 'reasonable'

Steve Carlton

Steve Carlton and his 5 year old son, Steve Jr., take a call from the Phillies on Feb. 25, 1972. AP photo

On Feb. 25, 1972, the St. Louis Cardinals dealt Steve Carlton to Philadelphia for Rick Wise in one of the most-lopsided trades in baseball history. Carlton would have a Hall of Fame career, becoming the first pitcher to win four Cy Young Awards. Wise would win 32 games for the Cardinals in two seasons before being dealt to Boston.

Here was sports editor Bob Broeg's first take on the trade.

Maybe the feeling will be be different some muggy night next summer when Willie Stargell or giant Willie McCovey stands up there, powerful lefthanded sluggers against whom it would be throw another lefthanded starting pitcher.

But for the moment, anyway, it's nice to have Rick Wise aboard with the Cardinals. Attitude is such an important thing in athletics as it is in life. And a pressbox geezer couldn't help reacting favorably when the wavy-haired, spectacled Wise, toying with a cigar, spoke glowingly of the trade which brought him to the Redbirds from Philadelphia in exchange for Steve Carlton.

Now, before Jack Scott or any other professional or amateur critic takes the view that, ah, hah, here go the house men again, bowing obsequiously to baseball management, let it be understood that Carlton's departure is not without regret.

Trouble is, big Steve, a garish guy, was a victim of as well as party to the kind of employer-employe friction which obviously hastened Wise's departure from Philly.

There, toiling with a losing team, Rick had a 75-76 career record. A bonus big leaguer at only 18 years of age, he put in seven seasons with Philadelphia, a period capped by a 17-14 record a year ago with a last-place ball club when his earned run average (2.88) actually was lower than Carlton's (3.56) for a second-place team.

Wise felt he had been underpaid in previous seasons and wanted a sizable increase. The Phillies had listed him as an "untouchable" along with shortstop Larry Bowa, third baseman Don Money, outfielder Willie Montanez and first baseman Greg Luzinski but there was a limit.

Obviously, as reflected by the speed which Rick accepted terms given him by general manager Bing Devine in a long-distance phone call, the Cardinals gave Wise just about what he had been seeking. The figure? About $55,000.

Just as obviously, as indicated by the quick manner in which John Quinn signed him, Carlton must have received close to the $75,000 he'd demanded from the Cardinals.

In my judgment, the Redbirds' best offer reportedly $57,500 was reasonable if only because Carlton actually hadn't been appreciably better in his 20-9 season a year ago than when he'd had a hard-luck 10-19 record in 1970. Trouble is, Carlton had rubbed management the wrong way two years ago after the 1969 season, a disappointing year for a two-time pennant-winning ball club, but a brilliant one for the young lefthander. He posted a 17-11 record and narrowly missed the National League's ERA title with a 2.17 effort. In addition, he had become the first major league pitcher to strike out 19 men in a game.

To that point, the Cardinals had treated Carlton quite well. His salary after two-plus seasons in which he'd won 30 games and lost 27 was $24,000. At a time when club president Gussie Busch was growling about overpaid athletes who had played poorly, Carlton's demand for $50,000 was a shocker. Honestly, I thought the club's offer of about $30,000 was a bit skimpy, but Steve was too unswerving.

Belatedly, Carlton scaled down his demands, after he'd missed three weeks of spring training, but not before Busch, miffed also at Richie Allen, had snapped: "I don't care if he ever throws another damned ball for us."

Tactfully, Dick Meyer, Busch's long-time right-hand man, finally effected a compromise through a two-year contract in which, reportedly, Carlton received $40,000 the first year and $50,000 the second. So he got what amounted to an increase after his losing season in '70.

There are ways and means to negotiate. When Carlton this time started at $75,000 and declined to come down I'd like to bet that the Cardinals would have gone to $60,000 if he had been willing to bend Busch apparently got his Dutch up. A trade, if not inevitable, was probably the happiest solution. After all, box-office value of a particular pitcher is limited.

Dizzy Dean had it, of course, and Bob Feller and Satchel Paige. More recently, Sandy Koufax was a considerable attraction and Bob Gibson to a lesser extent. For a year it was Denny McLain and now it's Vida Blue. Most of the other good ones, such as Carlton and Wise, have to get their money on merit, not on extra pull at the gate.

Wise, as mentioned, made a favorable impression in a hurry-up press conference at the Cardinals' camp. For the record, though there's no suggesting that he's as good as Carlton, much less better, the 26-year-old righthander had the better of it in 1971 even though pitching for a poorer ball club in a park, Philly's Veterans' Stadium, which is considered more favorable to hitters.

"I look forward to pitching in St. Louis, a pitcher's park, but mainly just to be with the Cardinals. They're a contending ball club," said Wise. "I'm tired of being labeled a .500 pitch er when I've been pitching for a ball club considerably below .500. To be with a ball club that might be in the World Series is exciting."

Wise, born in Jackson, Mich., grew up in Portland, Ore., where his father, Cliff, coached and taught social studies high school. Cliff Wise played football with Tom Harmon-at Michigan just before World War II and pitched against Robin Roberts, then at Michigan State, after his return from service.

Rick, too, is an all-round athlete, as indicated by his ability to field his position and swing a bat. He has committed just two fielding errors in seven seasons and a year ago hit-six home runs, including two against Cincinnati the night he pitched a no-hitter last June.

In high school he was a three-sport letterman and a quarterback who had several scholarship offers, but he wanted to play baseball and took a $12,000 bonus from the Phillies in 1963.

A year later, when the Phils blew the pennant in September, they were forced to carry Wise all  season or lose him in the draft. At 18, he was 5-3 in the majors.

"I don't strike out too many batters, but I don't walk many, either," he said. "And I don't throw too many home run balls."

Rick Wise is a welcome addition to the Cardinals.

The question when those menacing lefthanded muscle men-like McCovey and Stargell step up there will be how much' will they miss Lefty Carlton?

