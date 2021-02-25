Our first take on the Steve Carlton trade: Cardinals $57,500 salary offer was 'reasonable'

To that point, the Cardinals had treated Carlton quite well. His salary after two-plus seasons in which he'd won 30 games and lost 27 was $24,000. At a time when club president Gussie Busch was growling about overpaid athletes who had played poorly, Carlton's demand for $50,000 was a shocker. Honestly, I thought the club's offer of about $30,000 was a bit skimpy, but Steve was too unswerving.

Belatedly, Carlton scaled down his demands, after he'd missed three weeks of spring training, but not before Busch, miffed also at Richie Allen, had snapped: "I don't care if he ever throws another damned ball for us."

Tactfully, Dick Meyer, Busch's long-time right-hand man, finally effected a compromise through a two-year contract in which, reportedly, Carlton received $40,000 the first year and $50,000 the second. So he got what amounted to an increase after his losing season in '70.

There are ways and means to negotiate. When Carlton this time started at $75,000 and declined to come down I'd like to bet that the Cardinals would have gone to $60,000 if he had been willing to bend Busch apparently got his Dutch up. A trade, if not inevitable, was probably the happiest solution. After all, box-office value of a particular pitcher is limited.