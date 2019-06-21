Marcell Ozuna picked up the Cardinals first hit against Griffin Canning in the fourth inning and drove in Matt Carpenter to tie the Angels 1-1 at Busch Stadium.
Canning retired the first nine batters he faced before walking Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt and then moving them up a base with a balk.
After Ozuna's hit drove in Carpenter, Jose Martinez walked to load the bases. But Yadier Molina popped out to shortstop and Kolten Wong flew out to center field to end the inning.
Albert Pujols is 0-for-1 with a walk in his return to Busch.
The game also has featured a false emergency alarm that had fans scurrying for the exits and a Goldschmidt foul ball that left the stadium down the third-base line.
Pujols gets standing 'O'
Yadier Molina gave Albert Pujols a hug as he waited to take his first at-bat in eight years at Busch Stadium.
And the crowd gave Pujols a 90-second standing ovation Friday night.
It would have lasted longer, but Pujols flew out to center field on the first pitch he saw in the first inning after the Los Angeles Angels took a 1-0 lead against Michael Wacha and the Cardinals.
Mike Trout singled and Justin Upton doubled over center fielder Harrison Bader's head to get the scoring started.
The ovation for Pujols started before he was announced. Molina stood in front of the plate, to allow his friend and former teammate to soak in the moment. Pujols raised his helmet to acknowledge the crowd and Molina then wrapped his arms around Pujols.
The crowd remained standing as Wacha went into his delivery and seemed ready to cheer the entire at-bat. But Pujols' fly out ended the matter and the inning quickly.
Pujols hitting fifth
Albert Pujols won't know many of the faces in the Cardinals' lineup when he makes his return to St. Louis on Friday night.
Yadier Molina is the only Cardinal he played with extensively in 2011 before leaving and Matt Carpenter was just emerging. They will be part of the lineup that will try to put a damper on Pujols' return to Busch Stadium, assuming the rain doesn't do so.
Pujols will bat fifth for the Angels. He said before the game that if there was an overwhelming anger among fans about his departure, it was not anything that he ever experienced.
“I know there were a lot of people who probably had hurt feelings, but I came back the same year and never felt that,” Pujols said. “I think at the time it was hurtful. … But I’m being honest. I haven’t felt any bad experience. Maybe 2 or 1 percent of fans were angry and 99 percent say, ‘Hey, it’s just business.’”
For the Cardinals, Jose Martinez will remain in the lineup for the second consecutive game in right field in place of Dexter Fowler.
Michael Wacha will have the honor of facing Pujols in his return.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Angels' lineup
1. Tommy La Stella, 2B
2. Mike Trout, CF
3. Justin Upton, LF
4. Kole Calhoun, RF
5. Albert Pujols, 1B
6. David Fletcher, 3B
7. Luis Rengifo, SS
8. Jonathan Lucroy, C
9. Griffin Canning, P