Ozuna returning to the Cardinals? Don't rule it out

At Tuesday's Busch Stadium press conference to announce the signing of Korean lefthander Kwang Hung Kim, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the focus now would be to improve the team's offense.
The Cardinals could use a lefthanded-hitting outfielder, but Mozeliak said he hasn't rejected the notion of re-signing cleanup hitter and free agent Marcell Ozuna, with whom contract discussions continue.
So until he knows where Ozuna will land, Mozeliak said the lefthanded hitter search is on a bit of a hold.
“We’ve got to understand what (the Ozuna situation) looks like before we turn that page,” Mozeliak said. “That’s something we’ll still focus on until we’re told we can’t.
"We have to remind ourselves that it’s still Dec. 17, so we really have two months to address things. We’re going to take our time to see what additions make the most sense for us.”
Ozuna declined a one-year, $17.8-million qualifying offer from the Cardinals to pursue multi-year options, and he has drawn interest from Cincinnati, the White Sox, and Texas, in addition to two or three other teams. The Cardinals have preferred a shorter-term commitment than Ozuna might receive from other interested teams.
Other MLB updates, compiled from Associated Press:
Braun to get more time at first base: Now that the Milwaukee Brewers have added Avisaíl Garcia to their talented outfield, Ryan Braun could see more time at first base. Garcia’s $20 million, two-year contract was finalized Tuesday, a deal that includes a 2022 club option and could be worth $30 million over three years.
Braun, who turned 36 last month, has been Milwaukee’s primary left fielder. The 2011 National League MVP played 18 games at first in 2018 but none this year.
“Ryan’s going to see some time at first base,” general manager David Stearns said. “He’s open to it. He understands it. . . . That will be part of the rotation in 2020, but that will not be his exclusive position.”
In another deal Tuesday, the Brewers signed former Oakland and Seattle corner infielder Ryon Healy to a one-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.
Reliever re-signs with Astros: Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. Smith, 35, spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. He posted a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances this year.