Ozuna returning to the Cardinals? Don't rule it out

At Tuesday's Busch Stadium press conference to announce the signing of Korean lefthander Kwang Hung Kim, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the focus now would be to improve the team's offense.

The Cardinals could use a lefthanded-hitting outfielder, but Mozeliak said he hasn't rejected the notion of re-signing cleanup hitter and free agent Marcell Ozuna, with whom contract discussions continue.

So until he knows where Ozuna will land, Mozeliak said the lefthanded hitter search is on a bit of a hold.

“We’ve got to understand what (the Ozuna situation) looks like before we turn that page,” Mozeliak said. “That’s something we’ll still focus on until we’re told we can’t.

"We have to remind ourselves that it’s still Dec. 17, so we really have two months to address things. We’re going to take our time to see what additions make the most sense for us.”

Ozuna declined a one-year, $17.8-million qualifying offer from the Cardinals to pursue multi-year options, and he has drawn interest from Cincinnati, the White Sox, and Texas, in addition to two or three other teams. The Cardinals have preferred a shorter-term commitment than Ozuna might receive from other interested teams.