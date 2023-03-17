JUPITER, Fla. — Steven Matz takes the mound for his second Grapefruit League start (third appearance) of the spring as the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon at Roger Dean Stadium.

The Cardinals will be the “visiting” team in the game between the clubs who both call Jupiter their spring training home. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. CT.

The first trickle of players returning from the World Baseball Classic has started to show up in the Cardinals lineup. Outfielder Oscar Mercado will start in center field on Friday, his first game back after having been part of Team Colombia.

Mercardo played in four games during the WBC, and he went 4 for 13 with a double, an RBI, one run scored and two walks.

A former Cardinals draft pick (second round, 2013) and prospect who made his debut with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Mercado re-joined the organization on a minor-league contract in November. He’s in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Highly-touted prospect Masyn Winn starts at shortstop again, through Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol reiterated that he thinks Tommy Edman will be ready to get into a game this weekend now that he has returned from the WBC.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill and relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera were also back in the clubhouse on Friday morning. The club expected relief pitcher Andre Pallante to land in Florida later in the evening.

Marmol said the hope was also for O’Neill to get into a game this weekend, and they’d start to “filter in” Cabrera and the rest of the pitchers returning over the next three or four days.

Infielder Paul DeJong remains unavailable after lower back tightness forced the Cardinals to scratch him from the starting lineup of a game in West Palm Beach on Tuesday.

There’s still no timetable for DeJong's return to games, though he has been at the facility working out and seeing the training staff. DeJong has had just 23 plate appearances in exhibition games (including one non-Grapefruit League WBC tune-up exhibition) this spring training.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who is currently part of Team USA, was also at the team facility working out on the off-day for the WBC. A native of Jupiter, Florida, Mikolas was in the Cardinals clubhouse Friday morning. Team USA next plays on Saturday against Team Venezuela in Miami.

Here’s how the Cardinals will take the field today:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, RF

3. Jordan Walker, LF

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Nolan Gorman, 3B

6. Juan Yepez, 1B

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Oscar Mercado, CF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

Starting pitcher: Steven Matz, LHP