Paul Goldschmidt voted as All-Star starter for the National League

For the seventh time in his career and the first time as a Cardinal, Paul Goldschmidt has been named to the National League All-Star team. The fan vote results were made in a live reveal on ESPN Friday night. Goldschmidt beat New York Mets star Pete Alonso, in the two-person voting finals, garnering 67% of the vote in the final tally between the two finalists; he got to that point by being the top voter-getter among all first basemen. His margin of victory was the largest among all NL finalists.

Goldschmidt leads all baseball in several offensive categories, including hits, runs, batting average, slugging percentage and total bases. The star first baseman is also the Major League leader in WAR and first in fielding percentage for his position.

The nod is Goldschmidt's first All-Star selection since 2018; he was voted to the midsummer classic in his previous six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His teammate and corner infield partner Nolan Arenado was also an All-Star finalist but failed to beat out San Diego Padres star Manny Machado to earn the starting job. Machado beat Arenado with 51% of the vote, the narrowest margin of victory for any position regardless of league.

Only the starters for each league were revealed in the broadcast Friday evening; the reaming players to be named to the game, including reserves and pitchers, will be announced Sunday. Albert Pujols was already announced as a commissioner's pick.

The 2022 All-Star game takes place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.