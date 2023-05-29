Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Paul Goldschmidt will benefit from the half-day off today as he will serve as the designated hitter. The Cardinals have recently rotated their designated hitter to provide each of their stars opportunities to hit while not being burdened with defensive assignments.

In the wake of the Cardinals starting Goldschmidt at DH comes a litany of defensive rearrangements. Nolan Gorman will play second base and Brendan Donovan will shift to play first. Donovan has the most starts at first base this season behind Goldschmidt, making him the de facto backup.

Paul DeJong will start at shortstop, and with the middle infield covered, Tommy Edman will shift to the outfield and play right field. Today will be Edman's fourth start of the season in right field, surpassing his total of outfield starts from last season.

After receiving a full day off yesterday, Willson Contreras will start at catcher.

Hochman: Seven thoughts on the state of the St. Louis Cardinals Are these Cardinals good enough to win the National League pennant for the first time in 10 long years? No. Not now, anyway.

Lineups

Cardinals (24-30, 4th in the NL Central, 5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Brendan Donovan, 1B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Alec Burleson, LF

9. Tommy Edman, RF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Royals (16-38, 5th in the AL Central, 11.5 GB)

1. Nick Pratto, LF

2. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

3. Salvador Perez, DH

4. Bobby Witt Jr, SS

5. MJ Melendez, RF

6. Michael Massey, 2B

7. Freddy Fermin, C

8. Nicky Lopez, 3B

9. Drew Waters, CF

P: Josh Staumont, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA): The veteran righty is making his fifth start of the season and is riding a two-game winning streak. While Wainwright has pitched five innings or more in all of his starts this season, he has also allowed four or more runs in every appearance.

RHP Josh Staumont (1-1, 5.26 ERA): Staumont will serve as the "opener," per Royals manager Matt Quatro. He will pitch in the first inning before making way for Mike Mayers, who will handle the bulk of the innings today.

Who will handle Cardinals’ closer role a question after Cleveland Guardians’ walk-off win Two walks by Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley in the ninth inning primed the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez for a game-winning two-run double.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session Friday at Busch Stadium and if he recovers as expected his next appearance could come as part of a rehab assignment. He could be sent on that assignment to an affiliate as early as Monday (Updated May 27)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson continues to swing from the right side. The Cardinals hope that in the coming days Carlson is able to put more weight on the injured ankle so as to take swings left-handed as well. At that point Carlson could test the ankle for running and other baseball related activities. (Updated May 27)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet to progress to full baseball activities, per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

What's next

The Cardinals conclude their series with the Royals tomorrow, then have two days off before jetting out for a series with Pittsburgh.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.