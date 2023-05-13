BOSTON — For anyone who has seen the potential impact of Nolan Gorman’s bat, the temptation is immensely strong to put his name in the Cardinals lineup on a nightly basis and not take him out until forced to by injury, absence or act of God.

With each day it grows stronger than a Tyler O’Neill bench press or the force behind a Ryan Helsley fastball. Sooner or later Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will give in to that strong pull, but in the meantime deploying Gorman at moments of his choosing isn’t a terrible option for Marmol.

Friday night, Gorman began the evening on the bench as the Boston Red Sox sent left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton to the mound and Marmol played the matchups and inserted right-handed hitters into his lineup instead of Gorman, who came into the day leading the team in home runs and RBIs and among the National League leaders in RBIs.

Of course, that gave Marmol the confidence of a card shark playing with a loaded deck or with a trump card hidden away in his pocket. Marmol played his ace in the hole in the ninth inning of a tie game on the road and Gorman took one of the most accomplished closers in the majors deep for a two-run home run that provided the margin of victory in an 8-6 triumph over the Red Sox at Fenway Park in the opening game of a three-game set.

“I do understand and agree with (the idea that) at some point we need to find out his ability to hit left-handers,” Marmol said. “But the times he’s on the bench, it allows you that weapon — to bring him out and insert him wherever you think it’s going to be a really good spot.”

In one of those coincidences common to baseball, Marmol answered questions a couple hours before the game about Gorman eventually getting everyday at-bats, regardless of the handedness of the opposing pitcher, because of his potential impact and productivity.

Not knowing how things would unfold a few hours later, Marmol acknowledged that Gorman likely will get those at-bats against left-handed pitchers at some point in the future, but for now the Cardinals will use the other bats they have in ways they believe give them the best advantage.

Meanwhile, Gorman waited for his chance. When it came, he was more than ready.

“The biggest thing is just making sure you’re ready before they call your name,” Gorman said. “So I go down there (into the cage) anywhere between the third to fifth inning, just make sure my body is good to go, swing is good. Then really, between innings I look at the pitchers that might be coming in. Obviously, (the coaches) have good communication with letting us know who is going to get at-bats.”

Gorman, who made his major-league debut last season, came into the night with a grand total of one pinch hit on his résumé in the big leagues. He’d gone 1-for-14 with two walks in 16 plate appearances as a pinch hitter.

He’d never faced Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, who recorded his 400th career save in his previous appearance to become the second-youngest pitcher in MLB history to reach that benchmark. Jansen came into the outing having been nearly perfect this season. He’d made 12 appearances and had held opponents scoreless in 11.

Jansen had already walked Paul DeJong on four pitches and then given up an RBI single to Lars Nootbaar to tie the score in the ninth.

Nootbaar stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by Red Sox catcher Connor Wong to move 90 feet away from scoring the go-ahead run with Gorman at the plate.

Against Jansen, Gorman took a called strike, swung and missed at another in the dirt and then fouled off consecutive pitches before he took ball three high and outside.

“He wasn’t really throwing that cutter for strikes, obviously,” Gorman said of Jansen. “He relied on, for my at-bat at least, sliders and sinkers. Three-two, I was just trying to be on time. He’s got a bunch of different deliveries. He got me a couple times, hesitating and stuff. I just wanted to be on time, get a pitch over the middle of the plate to be able to drive something and get that guy in from third base.”

Gorman smacked a 3-2 slider from Jansen 400 feet into the right field stands.

He waited all night for his one chance to make a difference, but he somehow didn’t let the moment make him overly anxious or too hesitant to pull the trigger. He’s said previously that his focus in spots when he can drive in runs or in key moments is simply to have a good quality at-bat, just as it is at any other point in the game.

“I wouldn’t say the nerves don’t spike up in those situations,” Gorman said. “Obviously, that’s a big run on third base. I’m not going up there looking to do what I did. I’m going up there looking to get that run in any way possible. So I’ve got to get good pitches to hit.”

Gorman now has three home runs and four extra-base hits in 19 plate appearances in late-game situations with the score close this season.

“He’s not scared, and that’s a great trait to have,” Marmol said. “Regardless of the situation, he’s not going to make the moment any bigger than it is. It could be against a veteran closer. It could be in the seventh. It could be in the ninth. But this kid doesn’t scare.”

Nolan Arenado, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, praised Gorman’s ability to perform in the clutch.

“It’s not easy, but you can’t try to do too much,” Arenado said. “Gorman is a guy that has got incredible power. He doesn’t have to do a lot to make it happen. I think he knows that. When he stays within himself, he’s a pretty amazing player. As long as he does that, I think we’re going to see a lot of great things from him.”

Neither team led by more than two runs throughout the game, but the lead changed hands four times. The Cardinals earned their fifth come-from-behind win of the season and first when they trailed after eight innings.

The Cardinals' offense collected 10 hits or more for the 18th time this season (they're 11-7 in those games) and scored at least eight runs for the sixth time this season (5-1). They hit three home runs with Arenado and Willson Contreras joining Gorman in that regard.

“We kept fighting as an offense,” Arenado said. “As an offense, we did a really good job. Paxton is a good pitcher, and he was pitching great. We still found a way to score eight runs. That’s pretty darn good. It was a good battle.”

Photos: Cardinals start a weekend series against the Red Sox with a win