Ponce de Leon, Sosa, Thomas come to Cards' rescue

He proceeded to retire five of the six hitters he faced, keeping the game close and leaving the Cardinals in position to pull off a 2-1 victory, saved by Alex Reyes, who gained his 14th in succession.

Lefthanded reliever Genesis Cabrera was credited with the victory. Giovanny Gallegos was scored with a “hold.” Ponce de Leon got handshakes but his save was just as important as Reyes.’

Ponce de Leon, who had made two starts—one good, one bad—at the beginning of the before having some shoulder trouble—was pitching for the second night in succession, having worked the ninth in the 12-3 blowout win by the Cubs the night before. He said he could have worked another inning or so Saturday, but Shildt made the move to Cabrera with a man on in the sixth and switch hitting Ian Happ at-bat.

“Really, really nice job by (Ponce de Leon),” said Molina. “His concentration was there after he had to come in like that. Great job by him and we really needed that.”

Shildt said, “That was huge, great, everything ‘Ponce’ is capable of. Just a phenomenal job by ‘Ponce.’

Ponce de Leon was one of three Cardinals stars on Saturday who had seen little or no action in the first quarter of the season.