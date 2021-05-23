Ponce de Leon, Sosa, Thomas come to Cards' rescue

Daniel Ponce de Leon had been in this position once before, called in by new manager Mike Shildt to replace an injured pitcher. It was Ponce de Leon's first home game in the majors on July 30, 2018 after Ponce de Leon had tossed seven hitless innings in his big-league debut in Cincinnati the week before.
Ponce de Leon used that experience, a painful one administered by one of his Cardinals teammates now, as a reference point for his appearance Saturday night at Busch Stadium when starter Miles Mikolas suffered some right forearm tightness as he warmed up before the fifth inning of a game the Chicago Cubs led 1-0.
“First, I’m happy Shildty called on me to pitch (Saturday),” said Ponce de Leon. “The first time I made a mistake and I felt rushed.”
On that occasion three years ago, Ponce de Leon relieved injured starter Carlos Martinez, also in the fifth inning, with two on and two outs. He walked Charlie Blackmon to load the bases and then. . .
“I gave up my first hit—a grand slam, to Nolan Arenado,” said Ponce de Leon, recalling the moment.
“I made sure I took my time and got nice and loose. Make sure you’re fully warm.”
Before he even took to the mound, Ponce de Leon threw lightly to Yadier Molina while standing in front of the mound and then moved behind it for long-tossing before warming up from the rubber.
He proceeded to retire five of the six hitters he faced, keeping the game close and leaving the Cardinals in position to pull off a 2-1 victory, saved by Alex Reyes, who gained his 14th in succession.
Lefthanded reliever Genesis Cabrera was credited with the victory. Giovanny Gallegos was scored with a “hold.” Ponce de Leon got handshakes but his save was just as important as Reyes.’
Ponce de Leon, who had made two starts—one good, one bad—at the beginning of the before having some shoulder trouble—was pitching for the second night in succession, having worked the ninth in the 12-3 blowout win by the Cubs the night before. He said he could have worked another inning or so Saturday, but Shildt made the move to Cabrera with a man on in the sixth and switch hitting Ian Happ at-bat.
“Really, really nice job by (Ponce de Leon),” said Molina. “His concentration was there after he had to come in like that. Great job by him and we really needed that.”
Shildt said, “That was huge, great, everything ‘Ponce’ is capable of. Just a phenomenal job by ‘Ponce.’
Ponce de Leon was one of three Cardinals stars on Saturday who had seen little or no action in the first quarter of the season.
Edmundo Sosa, who has started more games this week (five) than he has previously in his career, legged out a fifth-inning triple into the right-field corner and scored on a single by Lane Thomas, who had had just two hits this season, part of which was spent at Memphis. The game was tied at 1-1.
“We’re sitting there with two outs and nobody on,” said Shildt. “Nothing really going and Sosa. . . bam! He gets after it out of the box and Lane gets a big, two-out hit.”
Thomas had a little more time to get ready than Ponce de Leon. Regular right fielder Dylan Carlson was scratched with a tight back less than two hours before game time, replaced by Thomas.
“It’s not been an easy road for any of those three guys,” said Shildt, including Sosa, who is replacing Paul DeJong, who played virtually every game before succumbing to a fractured rib 10 days ago.
Shildt noted that Ponce de Leon had some unusual help from pitching coach Mike Maddux as he prepared to get ready to take over for Mikolas.
“It was a subtle thing, but it was an experience thing,” said Shildt. “’Mad Dog’ had water run out by the batboy to ‘Ponce.’ Maybe you’ve seen it, but I have not.
“’(Maddux) said, ‘I’ve been in that situation. The next thing you know you’ve got ‘cat tongue.’ You’ve warmed up, you’ve got a lot of adrenaline going and now you’ve got to pitch.'
“Just take your time,” Maddux imparted to Ponce de Leon.
And Ponce de Leon didn’t have to face Arenado either.