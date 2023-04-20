About to start a long road trip out west, the Cardinals have already encountered some jarring potholes at the beginning of their season. Pitching is the leading culprit. St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss the speed bumps behind and the road ahead.
The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
