Pujols will swing for the the fences at final All-Star Game, compete in Home Run Derby

Albert Pujols’ interest in participating in the Home Run Derby was mutual with Major League Baseball, and the retiring all-time great is set to participate in this year’s event.

A source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to the Post-Dispatch before the All-Star confirmed it after the Cardinals' 6-1 victory Monday night.

Already named to the National League All-Star team by commissioner Rob Manfred, Pujols will be announced as a participant in the Home Run Derby ahead of next Monday’s Derby at Dodger Stadium, an official source said and Pujols described.

"I was excited to do it," Pujols said, noting the announcement was supposed to be made official via Instagram on Thursday.

MLB had not yet made an official announcement as the story broke Monday evening. The Athletic also reported Pujols will be in the contest before MLB confirmed Pujols' participation late Monday night.

"I don't know how that got out," he said. "It's pretty exciting to be back in the All-Star Game and just have an opportunity to be asked to be a part of the Home Run Derby. It's something that it's going to be my fifth trip doing that. It's pretty awesome. And I'm pretty blessed to be able to do it. Especially in a place (like) Dodger Stadium, where I spent a lot of my time last year, I think I'm just really blessed to be able to do that and go back and do that. So hopefully I can put a good show for the fans."

Two-time reigning derby champ Pete Alonso and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. announced previously that they were going to participate.

Pujols said over the weekend he’d entertain an invite to the Derby, and that was conveyed to MLB.

“I’d give it a chance,” he said. “I don’t know how good I would do. But I’d do it.”

Pujols, 42, hit his fifth home run of the season Sunday, and he is the active leader in most of the significant offensive categories, from hits to homers, RBIs to total bases. His home run Sunday tied him Stan Musial for the third-most extra-base hits in major-league history (1,377), then broke the tie with a double Monday night. He has 684 career homers.

He has participated in midsummer power Derby four previous times, including 2015 when he made it to the semifinals. In 2003, he finished second in the derby at the All-Star Game in Chicago. The Angels’ Garret Anderson, who retired after the 2010 season, won.

Pujols noted the first few times he was in the derby, his son was too young enjoy it, and the last time he did it, his youngest was not able to enjoy it.

This time, all his children will remember it.

"I'm just going to try to and have fun like I always have and try to put on a good show," Pujols said. "The Home Run Derby is not about the players, it's about the fans. And have an opportunity to hopefully put on a good show for them and have fun. I think that's something that when they asked me about it, for sure I was very excited and honored to do it."