Putting the finishing touches on his stellar season, Cardinals ace Wainwright can play closer, clinch wild-card berth

Wainwright's contract ends after the World Series this year. He has said that he wants to pitch in 2022. The Cardinals have said they want him to pitch for them in 2022. The discussions have started. They're hopeful to have something completed if not before the season ends then soon after. Both sides have expressed an optimism about completing a deal.

That will give him another year of starts at Busch and a chance, if both he and catcher Yadier Molina remain healthy, to set the major-league record for starts by a battery.

This is their 305th start together.

Wainwright is coming off a start in which he collected his 2,000th career strikeout to join Bob Gibson as the only two Cardinals pitchers with that many. The National League's pitcher of the month for August, Wainwright started September 3-0 and the Cardinals have won all five of his starts in the month. His ERA has inched up as he's allowed seven runs on 11 hits in his past 10 innings over two starts.