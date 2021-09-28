Putting the finishing touches on his stellar season, Cardinals ace Wainwright can play closer, clinch wild-card berth

A series of vital importance to the Cardinals this past week in Milwaukee only acted as a speed bump to the inevitable for the host Brewers.
Milwaukee's lead in the National League Central was so large, so out of reach that even the longest winning streak in franchise history and longest in the National League in 70 years could not run it down. The Cardinals swept the four-game series at American Family Field to propel them toward the current 16-game winning streak.
To the Brewers, it didn't threaten their division title, just delay the party.
Now, it's their turn.
The Cardinals return home from sweeping series in Milwaukee and Chicago to face the same two teams in the final week of the regular season at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals need one win, just one win, in the next six days to clinch the NL's second wild-card berth and setup a one-game playoff against either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champs.
There are other ways that the Cardinals could clinch a postseason berth. Cincinnati and Philadelphia could both lose once each in the coming days, and that would do it. Cincinnati could lose once, Philly could keep winning, and Atlanta could pull a 2011 and crumble, and that would do it, too.
In other words, the Brewers have only a chance to delay the celebration, but not keep it from happening.
Champagne has a seat in the air conditioning at Tuesday's game.
The Cardinals have their ace, Adam Wainwright, set to pitch what might be his final outing of the regular season before getting ready for that one-game wild-card playoff. The Cardinals set their schedule so that he could start every five days and be available for game No. 162 if they needed to win that game to play on. Wainwright's schedule would shift, obviously, if they clinch ahead of that and want to have him ready for Oct. 6 in California.
It's difficult to see a scenario where Wainwright makes another start during the regular season unless something has gone dramatically awry for the Cardinals.
The Brewers have announced Brandon Woodruff as the starter for Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium. He and Corbin Burnes are the likely starters to open the division series when the Brewers host games 1 and 2 against the winner of the National League East next week.
Wainwright has a 3.05 ERA and is a pitching for his 17th win of the season. He's among the league leaders in both categories and also in total innings this season. He'll receive votes in the NL Cy Young Award race, and if the Cardinals' draw LA in the wild-card game Wainwright could get those votes on the eve of facing the possible winner, LA's Max Scherzer.
In recent years, in other circumstances, this start by Wainwright this late in the season would be reason to muse on whether or not it could be his last start in red at home, from the mound that he's elevated.
Wainwright's contract ends after the World Series this year. He has said that he wants to pitch in 2022. The Cardinals have said they want him to pitch for them in 2022. The discussions have started. They're hopeful to have something completed if not before the season ends then soon after. Both sides have expressed an optimism about completing a deal.
That will give him another year of starts at Busch and a chance, if both he and catcher Yadier Molina remain healthy, to set the major-league record for starts by a battery.
This is their 305th start together.
Wainwright is coming off a start in which he collected his 2,000th career strikeout to join Bob Gibson as the only two Cardinals pitchers with that many. The National League's pitcher of the month for August, Wainwright started September 3-0 and the Cardinals have won all five of his starts in the month. His ERA has inched up as he's allowed seven runs on 11 hits in his past 10 innings over two starts.
Eleven of the Cardinals' 16 consecutive wins have come on the road, and they'll be looking to bring more than just their defensive prowess back to Busch. They've put on a show offensively away from home and, with several hitters in synch for the first time all season, will look to see how that plays at home. Harrison Bader is the reigning NL player of the week, and he joins teammates Tyler O'Neill and Tommy Edman, each have whom won the same award in the past four weeks.
Paul Goldschmidt needs two RBIs to join teammate Nolan Arenado with 100 for the season.
Also:
• Edmundo Sosa played catch Tuesday afternoon to test the grip strength of his bruised right hand. He was struck in the hand Friday by a fastball. His return to contribute will be based somewhat on tolerance at this point and his ability to regain comfort gripping a bat and baseball.
• Rookie outfielder Lars Nootbaar will continue playing at season's end as he's been invited to be one of the eight Cardinals in the Arizona Fall League. The list also includes infielder (second baseman!) Nolan Gorman, slugger Juan Yepez, and lefty Zack Thompson. The other three: Jordan Hicks, who will be going there to start games; infielder Brendan Donovan; and righthander Jake Walsh.
Here's the lineup for the Brewers-Cardinals games.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Adam Wainwright, P
BREWERS
BREWERS