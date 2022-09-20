Quick hits: Cardinals cannot clear offensive fog, shut out again, this time by Padres

SAN DIEGO — While you were sleeping, the Cardinals’ offense did not wake up.

As midnight neared in St. Louis and a mild evening gave way to a lovely San Diego night, the Cardinals spent Tuesday still searching through a marine layer that has settled over the lineup. It's obscured any semblance of offense. For the third consecutive game, the Cardinals failed to score a run in the first nine innings, falling this time to San Diego, 5-0, at Petco Park.

The Cardinals have scored one run in their past 29 innings, and that run came only when rules spontaneously generated a runner at second base in extra innings.

They’ve not had an RBI base hit in 34 innings.

Whatever Adam Wainwright did in his six innings of work Tuesday night to bob and weave with what he had against the Padres would not have been enough without an iota of help. Manny Machado had two singles off Wainwright and an RBI that pushed the Padres to a four-run lead by the end of the fifth inning. At that point, the Cardinals had two hits total, and both came in that fifth inning.

In the ninth, Albert Pujols delivered his second single of the game to move a runner into scoring position and scare San Diego enough that closer Josh Hader started warming in the bullpen. He could stop almost as soon as he started. Luis Garcia, the right-handed reliever who helped revitalize the Cardinals’ bullpen a year ago, retired rookie Alec Burleson on a ground out to keep the Cardinals shut out for a second consecutive game.

With the Brewers’ loss to the New York Mets, the Cardinals’ magic number to clinch the National League Central title dropped to six.

There are 13 games remaining.

Early-game absence of offense persists

The trouble the Cardinals had in the first half of games against Cincinnati has followed them west, long ago leaping from a curiosity to a trend.

San Diego starter Mike Clevinger held the Cardinals without a hit until Pujols led off the fifth inning with a single. Two of the three hits against Clevinger came in that inning, and one was abruptly erased by a double play. Pujols advanced to third on the double play — and was the only Cardinal to see third base through at least the first eight innings.

The Cardinals’ struggles offensively through the first six innings of games recently have been masked by late-game rallies. But when there are none to be had the lack of pressure on the opposing team’s starter becomes apparent.

In the past six games, the Cardinals have hit .168 in the first six innings.

That does include a three-hit, three-run outburst against Cincinnati on Friday hinged around a two-run homer by Pujols.

In the first five innings of the past six games, the Cardinals are 16 for 103 (.155) as a team. They’ve scored seven runs, but five of them came in one third-inning burst against Cincinnati. Yadier Molina had a home run that conjured that rare crooked number in the first half of games.

Wainwright seeking sharpness, finish

Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright was on the verge of his second start this season without a strikeout when he slipped a full-count change-up passed Jake Cronenworth to start the sixth inning. That also might have been his best inning.

Wainwright completed his start Tuesday with a perfect sixth inning, pushing that night’s appearance an inning deeper than his previous three starts. All of those halted at the fifth inning and once Wainwright lobbied his manager to get that sixth inning because that might be the inning that things “clicked.” That appeared to be the case Tuesday as he retired three batters in order, struck out his first batter of the game and saw a spike in velocity. He still did not throw a pitch at 90 mph or faster.

For much of the game, he operated several ticks below his average.

The results were similar to how he’s navigated all four of his starts this month — with guile, movement and an ability to minimize trouble even in dense traffic. The first two batters of the game reached base and before Wainwright had an out he had to deal with Machado, the Padres’ leading hitter and a contender for MVP attention. Juan Soto had punched a single against the shift to bring Machado up with no outs and two on.

Wainwright got a foothold in the inning with a ground out and a fly out, and then came the hit that was emblematic of his evening.

He elevated an 84 mph pitch that was above the zone but not enough above the zone for the hitter to miss. Cronenworth nudged it enough to float to left field and score two runs for a quick 2-0 lead. In the fifth, another similar hit happened when Wainwright tried to wedge a pitch in on Machado’s hands. Machado got enough of the bat to the pitch to flip it into center field for an RBI single. Line drives in the box score, neither hit had much zest to it, but because of the location of the pitch — just short of ideal — the Padres were able to dump them into the outfield for base hits.

Between those two base hits was Ha-Seong Kim’s solo homer with two outs in the fourth inning. Kim lined his 10th homer of the season into the nook beyond the left-field wall and just under the warehouse occupying that corner of Petco Park.

The home run was the first allowed by Wainwright in 38 2/3 innings.

Wainwright left the game after 107 pitches and six innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks. He has not won a game at Petco since 2013.

Naughton gets right, but left wanting

In relief of Wainwright, Packy Naughton had the first chance for a lefty on this road trip to face some of the playoff-caliber hitters the Cardinals expected to face — and need an answer. Naughton retired all three of the right-handed batters he faced. The switch-hitter and left-handed batter were a different story.

San Diego’s leadoff hitter Jurickson Profar, batting righty against the Cardinals’ lefty, doubled down the left field line. Soto, a left-handed batter the Cardinals want to have a lefty ready to face in late innings, then singled to right to push the Padres’ lead to 5-0. With a runner on base and Machado up, Naughton struck out the right-handed batter to finish the seventh.