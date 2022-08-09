Quick hits: Cardinals, routed by Rockies 16-5, see winning streak crumble in Colorado

DENVER — If the Cardinals soared out of St. Louis on a high from a raucous homestand and a statement sweep of the New York Yankees, it took one day at altitude, a mile high above sea level, for the season to plummet to a low.

The Colorado Rockies humbled the Cardinals with a 16-5 rout that rarely felt that close after the hosts scored a dozen runs before the visitors got their first at Coors Field on Tuesday.

The Cardinals’ seven-game winning streak evaporated quickly as C.J. Cron greeted them with a three-run homer in the first inning and former Cardinal Randal Grichuk followed with a three-run homer in the third inning. Bookended by those blasts, the Rockies had a nine-run inning and chased starter Miles Mikolas from the game after allowing 10 runs on 14 hits.

All before he got his ninth out.

The Rockies had three players, including Grichuk, go 3 for 3 before the end of the third inning. By the end of the sixth inning, the Rockies had two players, Grichuk and Brendan Rodgers, tie their career highs with four hits. And they didn’t stop there. Grichuk set a new career high, outfitting that home run with three singles. In the sixth inning, his looped single to center ignited another rally for the Rockies that pushed them back ahead by a dozen. Colorado finished with 22 hits.

The Cardinals’ biggest threat came in the sixth inning when the Rockies got cocky and brought in a reliever named Bird, Jake Bird. He plunked the first Cardinal he faced, then allowed a two-run single to catcher Andrew Knizner. The Cardinals sent nine batters to the plate and got the bases loaded for leadoff hitter Dylan Carlson. Bird struck out Carlson to land the inning and clip the Cardinals’ rally.

In the fifth, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer to begin the Cardinals’ scoring long after the Rockies already had a hearty lead.

The home run was DeJong’s 101st of his career.

It came at the same ballpark where he debuted and hit his first.

Mikolas’ dud by the numbers

By the time a reliever rescued him in the midst of the third inning, Mikolas had already shoved a month into two innings. The Rockies tagged him with 10 runs on 14 hits. He didn’t walk a batter because he rarely got deep enough in a count to do so before there was a hit.

Mikolas became the first pitcher to allow that many hits and that many runs before collecting a ninth out, according to CBS Sports.

They were, of course, both career highs for the right-hander.

Mikolas allowed as many runs in 2⅔ innings one night in Denver as he did for the entire month of June. He pitched 34 innings that month. The 10 runs before he got a ninth out were twice as many as he allowed in 29⅔ innings this April. Mikolas’ ERA grew by more than half a run, bulging from 2.92 when he threw his first pitch Tuesday to 3.50 by the time runners he turned over to the bullpen scored.

Mikolas threw a total of 72 pitches, 48 of which were strikes. He struck out two. So that means a third of his strikes that didn’t count in those two strikeouts were put in play for a hit. He got one swing and miss on his fastball.

Rockies roll for nine runs in third inning

What usually causes an inning to mushroom on a team is the inviting open spaces of Coors Field’s outfield or the thin air between the batter and a home run. The Rockies showed that big rallies can start small, too.

Twice in the third inning, a Rockies hitter outran a slow roller fielded by Nolan Arenado. The Gold Glove winner, who also had an early grounder go under his glove, could not get the throw across the diamond in time. Three times the Rockies got an infield hit to keep what became a nine-run rally going. Mixed with a couple of doubles, Grichuk’s three-run homer, and the persisting drumbeat of success against Mikolas and the Rockies sent 12 batters to the plate in the ninth inning.

They produced nine runs on nine hits.

Seven counted against Mikolas’ line.

McMahon has a record blast to punctuate rout

To widen the Rockies’ lead back to gargantuan, Ryan McMahon rewarded those who stuck around with a blast of history. McMahon’s two-run homer off Cardinals lefty T.J. McFarland in the seventh inning landed in the seats that overhand the visitors’ bullpen.

The homer traveled an estimated 495 feet, the longest ever by a Rockies player in the Statcast era and the longest by a Rockie recorded at Coors Field.

It is the fourth-longest ever at the ballpark, trailing Jesus Sanchez’s 496-foot shot earlier this season at Coors Field. The longest tracked by Statcast at Coors was by Giancarlo Stanton in 2016, when the slugger, then with the Marlins, hit a ball 504 feet.

The Statcast Era began in 2015.