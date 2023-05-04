The Cardinals still can’t seem to wake from the nightmare they’ve been stuck in for more than a month.

Jack Flaherty, who’d gotten off to a solid start to the season, had his worst start of the season by far and the worst start by a Cardinals pitcher this year as the Cardinals lost their sixth straight game and were swept for the second consecutive series in a 11-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in front of an announced 40,508 at Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Flaherty gave up 10 runs on nine hits, including one home run, and one walk in 2 1/3 innings. The 10 runs were the most allowed by a Cardinals pitcher since Miles Mikolas allowed 10 in 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 9, 2022.

The games also marked the first time the Angels had at least 13 hits in the first four innings of a game since they had 14 against the Baltimore Orioles on August 24, 2021. The Orioles won just 52 games and finished tied for the worst record in the majors in 2021.

The Cardinals (10-22) trailed by as many as nine runs in the game. They scored the game’s final five runs, but never fully closed the gap against an Angels ballclub that has now won seven of its last nine.

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar went 4-for-5 with a run scored, while shortstop Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and his fifth home run of the season. Willson Contreras (2-for-4) and Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-5) drove in two runs apiece.

After a gut-wrenching one-run loss on Wednesday night, the Cardinals entered play on Thursday with the National League’s worst record and the third-worst in the majors.

The team’s worst previous starts through 32 games since 1907 were a 9-23 start in 1973, 10-22 in 1919 and 9023 in 1907. The eternal optimists may not that the 1973 team still went on to win 81 games. However, those other two squads each won fewer than 55 games.

Cardinals punch first, get countered

For the second straight game, the Cardinals scored in their first at-bat to hand a modest lead to their starting pitcher heading into the second inning. For the second consecutive outing, the Angels responded right away by scoring in the top half of the second.

A two-out walk by Nolan Arenado with a man on brought Contreras to the plate with runners on first and second. Contreras jumped on a first-pitch slider and lined it to right field. Angels right fielder Hunter Renfroe inexplicable charged hard in on the ball, which allowed the line drive to go over his head for a two-run double.

That two-run advantage had an extremely short shelf life. Three of the first four Angels batters singled to start the second inning. The third single, a sharply-hit ball by Matt Thaiss that squeezed past the dive of second baseman Brendan Donovan, scored a run and put runners on the corners for Luis Rengifo.

Rengifo, batting left-handed, smacked a curveball over the center of the plate down the right-field line for a three-run home run. That gave the Angels a four-run inning and a 4-2 lead.

Jack in the box

Flaherty had a streak of having allowed six hits or fewer in 30 consecutive starts snapped in his previous start on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 28. He allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.

After having allowed a total of three earned runs in his first three starts, Flaherty had allowed at least three runs in each of his subsequent three starts heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Angels.

Flaherty walked Shohei Ohtani with one out in the first inning, but a double play turned by third baseman Nolan Gorman and Donovan kept it a relatively-efficient frame for Flaherty.

The Angels (18-14) scored four runs in the second and forced Flaherty to throw 31 pitches in the frame. They continued to pile on in the third inning and chased Flaherty from the game after he faced his seventh batter of the inning.

In the third, Flaherty gave up back-to-back singles to Ohtani and Renfroe then hit Anthony Rendon with a pitch to load the bases. Jake Lamb’s RBI single drove in the fifth run of the day against Flaherty. Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly marked the first out of the inning and also gave the Angels their sixth run of the day.

Flaherty did not record another out after the Ward sacrifice fly. Thaiss swatted an RBI single to right field. Rengifo hit an infield single on a comebacker up the middle that hit Flaherty’s bare hand.

The infield single prompted a visit from a trainer as well as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. With Jake Woodford having already warming up in the bullpen, Marmol pulled Flaherty with the bases loaded and one out with the Cardinals trailing 7-2.

Seven of the nine hits allowed by Flaherty came with two strikes, including the Rengifo go-ahead home run in the second inning.

Woodford leads a bullpen brigade

Woodford made his first relief appearance of the season for the Cardinals. The right-hander had been slated to begin the season in the club’s bullpen until Adam Wainwright got injured while working out with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic. Wainwright’s injury opened up a spot in the starting rotation, which is where Woodford has been since the start of the season.

With Wainwright set to make his return to the rotation on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, Woodford shifted roles back to the bullpen.

Woodford entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning. He gave up a two-run single to Brett Phillips followed by a two-run single by leadoff hitter Zach Neto that gave the Angels a six-run inning and a 10-2 advantage. Woodford then got an inning-ending double play.

Woodford (1 2/3 innings), Chris Stratton (two innings), JoJo Romero (1 1/3 innings) and Drew VerHagen (1 2/3 innings) were all called upon to pitch in relief of Flaherty.