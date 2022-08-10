Quick hits: Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols overpower Rockies in Cardinals' bounce-back bash

DENVER — One made his major-league debut there.

The other became a major-league star there.

Both made themselves comfortable at Coors Field and put on a show there Wednesday night.

Cardinals corner infielders Nolan Arenado and Albert Pujols, their hits in harmony in the middle of the Cardinals’ lineup, hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory against Colorado. By the time Pujols’ 687th career homer cleared the wall and landed in the seats, he and Arenado both had a single, a double, and a homer. They each had two RBIs. Pujols, in his first start of the series and 3,034th game, added a fourth hit later.

With eight total bases he moved within 16 of tying Stan Musial for the second-most in major-league history.

Paul DeJong joined the hit jubilee by tying a career high with four hits, and outfielder Lars Nootbaar hit two triples — one to the right-center gap and the other to the left-center gap.

A day after allowing 22 hits, the Cardinals whacked 17.

They needed about that many as the ninth got really rocky for reliever Chris Stratton. Colorado had five singles before Stratton got a second out. The seven-run lead the Cardinals took into the bottom of the ninth assured that even with all the baserunners the tying run never came to the plate.

The Cardinals bounced back from being routed Tuesday night with an assertive five-run first inning that featured a double down the line from Arenado and an RBI single from Pujols. That was plenty of support for lefty Jose Quintana, who has pitched the Cardinals to two wins in two starts since arriving at the trade deadline.

Arenado drove in the first run of the game, which may have relieved some tension.

The longtime Rockie, who won eight of his Gold Gloves manning third at Coors, had actually struggled against his former team in the limited meetings with his new team. Arenado had a homer, sure, but in the previous eight games, he hit .233 with a .324 on-base percentage sweetened by four walks. He remarked Tuesday how his first series back at Coors Field a year ago was “not fun” but how the fans “made” him have fun. Wednesday was just fun.

In the ninth inning, Arenado made a basket catch on a pop-up in deep foul territory, his back nearly turned toward home plate. Arenado snapped the fly ball and in one motion turned and threw a strike to home plate to keep a runner at third from advancing.

Arenado's homer in the sixth inning landed on a tarp stretched above the far corner of the stands just near the left-field foul pole. If a Rockie hits a homer there, a charity receives a $5,000 donation. The promotion does not apply to an opponent, even a former Rockie.

Quintana continues to deliver

In his second start since the Cardinals acquired him from Pittsburgh, lefty Quintana continued to do more than provide innings for a rotation on the brink.

Through six strong innings at Coors Field, where he allowed six runs and the Pirates lost earlier this season, Quintana showed the deft touch of a veteran finding how to work with what he had at one of the most challenging ballparks in the big leagues. Colorado had at least one base runner against the lefty in every inning he pitched but his final one, and in every instance, Quintana found a way to regain command of the inning.

He got a double play to do it in the second.

He struck out two batters around two singles in the fourth inning to keep the Rockies scoreless. And though he allowed two extra-base hits in the fifth inning, he didn’t let that zigzag into a crooked number by continuing to test Rockies with strikes.

At an altitude that can flatten even the best curveballs, Quintana got outs with his. He threw almost as many curves as he did four-seam fastballs, and half of the swings and misses he got in the game came on the curveball. The Rockies missed as many curveballs from Quintana as they put in play.

Back where it began, Pujols nears homers record

By the time he faced Austin Gomber in the sixth inning, Pujols already had a double and a single in his first start of the series.

He neared a record with his next swing.

Pujols’ pulped the ninth pitch of his at-bat against Gomber and sent it into the left-field seats. At the same ballpark where he made his debut and also tied Willie Mays for career homers, Pujols hit his 687th career homer. Gomber, a former Cardinal, became the 448th different pitcher against whom Pujols has hit a home run. That is one shy of the major-league record held by Barry Bonds.

Ovations galore for retiring greats

In his first at-bat, Pujols received a standing ovation from the wide swaths of red-shirted fans in the crowd of 35,164 at Coors Field. Yadier Molina, also making his first start of the series, received the same ovation, and when he singled home a run in the fifth inning the applause turned into a chant: "Yadi! Yadi! Yadi!" The same chant found him at first base in the seventh when he singled again.

The evening at Coors had the echoes of a home game for the Cardinals with cheers reaching their loudest for Molina and Pujols, but also finding Nootbaar with the Busch-like chorus of "Noooooooot!"

Cardinals romp in first inning

It did not take long for the Cardinals to set a different tone than Tuesday night’s 16-5 dirge. The steady drumbeat of hits and runs will do that.

Before Rockies starter Kyle Freeland could get his second out the Cardinals already had a four-run lead, and they would take a 5-0 lead on that second out. Dylan Carlson opened with a walk, and after a groundout the parade of hits commenced. Paul Goldschmidt lifted a single to right. Arenado followed with a double down the line — so close down the line and into the left-field corner that it took replay to confirm that it was a hit, overturning the call on the field. Pujols followed with an RBI single. Tyler O’Neill split the outfielders with an RBI double to left-center, and Paul DeJong split the infielders with an RBI single to left.

Randal Grichuk chased Lars Nootbaar’s blast to deep center to catch it, but that allowed O’Neill to come home easily on the sacrifice fly. A day after trailing by 12 runs before they got their first, the Cardinals had a five-run lead before Quintana threw a pitch.

The inning threatened to drag on long enough that Gomber started warming to relieve Freeland. The Cardinals would send 10 batters to the plate before the rally was over.