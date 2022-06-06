Read the full transcript for Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's live Cardinals chat Jun 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. - ----- 0 Comments Tags Pro-baseball St. Louis Cardinals Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Always wild at Wrigley: Marmol ejected, Goldschmidt's streak ends, Cubs win, and that's only Game 1 Ejection was Marmol's first as manager. Also: Flaherty will begin his rehab assignment with around 45 pitches at the Double-A affiliate. Donovan delivers: Rookie’s 10th-inning hit wins Game 2, splits doubleheader on long, weird Wrigley day A day that featured Albert Pujols' 3,000th game and Oliver Marmol's first ejection ended with aggressive bullpen use and a rookie's breakthrough hit. Pujols rescues Cardinals in 10th for 3-2 win as Goldschmidt, Wainwright shine Goldschmidt extends hitting streak to 22 as he knocks in one run and scores another. Wainwright holds Padres to two hits, fans 10 in seven innings. Hudson, Arenado end frustrations in 5-2 Cardinals win over San Diego Series sweep completes 6-3 home stand against contenders Toronto, Milwaukee, San Diego. Goldschmidt hit streak goes to 23. 18 years ago, Yadier Molina was an instant hit in his debut with the Cardinals On June 3, 2004, Yadier Molina made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. 'He should do all right,' coach Dave Duncan predicted. Rout at Wrigley: Goldschmidt, Gorman launch scoring frenzy as Cardinals overwhelm Cubs, 14-5 Friday's Cardinals win was as complete and thorough as any so far this season. Cardinals retool bullpen, promoting Oviedo, adding Thompson and sending Whitley, Liberatore to Memphis Oviedo, who debuted in 2020 at Wrigley, is 4-2 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 starts for Class AAA Memphis. Cabrera, couple of clutch hits from rookies carry Cardinals to 5-3 win at Wrigley in 11 innings Lefty reliever throws four innings in relief, doubles his season-high for pitches and makes a winner after Yepez, Donovan RBIs in the 11th inning. Cardinals notebook: Marmol says Woodford's demotion not performance related Right-hander has 'outperformed' several pitches who are still here, but that he needs to improve his slider, manager says. As one hitting streak comes to an end, another continues for Cardinals 'remarkable' Goldschmidt A zero-for-two with two walks in Game 1 of doubleheader halted Goldschmidt's hitting streak at 25 games, but he's reached base safely in 40 consecutive.