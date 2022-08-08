Read the full transcript of Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold's chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Bring your Cardinals questions and comments to Monday's 11 a.m. live chat.
Two catches, one by Arenado and another by Nootbaar, preserved a 1-0 victory in front of the largest crowd ever at Busch III, but only after Molina's deft calls.
Quintana, the first of two lefty starters added at the deadline, pitches six superb innings and helps lift Cardinals to doubleheader sweep of Cubs.
Dan McLaughlin has joined the radio crew for a handful of games this season when local TV productions are bumped in favor of national coverage.
'When is the hitter going to get dinged?' pitcher wonders after losing a strike. Also: Cardinals go international to host Cubs for two games in London in 2023.
Largest crowd at Busch III history sees Arenado's two-out RBI single in the first inning last as only run, setting the stage for Montgomery's sterling debut and some peerless defense.
Right-hander, eligible to come off the injured list on August 26, returned to St. Louis on Saturday, will throw bullpen Sunday, could see rehab game soon.
Injuries, trade of Bader have changed everything. But Carlson, Nootbaar are thriving. Wainwright-Molina battery is connected in shutout of Cubs.
Arenado, DeJong homered and drove in four runs each as the Cardinals swept the Yankees in a three-game series for the first time in history and ran their winning streak to seven.
The team takes winning streak of seven games into a three-game set at Coors Field.
Arenado, DeJong both homer and knock in four runs as Cardinals erase three New York leads in first five innings.
