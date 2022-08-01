Read the full transcript of Cardinals beat writer Rick Hummel's live chat

Bring your Cardinals questions and comments to Monday’s 2 p.m. live chat.
Cardinals are fielding interest in other middle infielders, spurring conversation about DeJong's promotion as his slugging percentage perks to .500 at Class AAA.
Also: Shortstop DeJong returns from minors, will join team in Washington, sources say, as team positions roster for moves before Tuesday's deadline.
Cardinals president of baseball operations says this year's deadline offers some 'unusual' players because they're more than rentals, but prices are high.
Cardinals exec Mozeliak and Washington GM Rizzo, televised together in a suite Sunday, had in person discussions this weekend as Soto sweepstakes continues.
'I wouldn’t forgive myself if I had one chance to be here,' says reliever after a 24-hour odyssey through Cincinnati, Miami, and Detroit to renew passport and reach Canada.
Veteran starter and Pujols carry Cardinals to 6-1 victory, split series in Toronto. Says Wainwright: He could 'prove that I still had what it takes to be a great pitcher in this game.'
The Cardinals first trade of the 2022 trade deadline makes way for a familiar face to return to the big league club.
Former All-Star shortstop moves onto taxi squad Friday and could active at some point during the weekend depending on other roster moves, trades.
Nine-time Gold Glove catcher was the Redbirds' designated hitter.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
